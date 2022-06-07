Skip to contents

Flavors Of Albany Park Returns For Its 13th Year Celebrating Neighborhoods Restaurants

This year’s routes are along Kedzie Avenue, Montrose Avenue and the western and eastern halves of Lawrence Avenue in Albany Park.

Alex V. Hernandez
11:28 AM CDT on Jun 7, 2022
ALBANY PARK — Flavors of Albany Park will return later this month and feature more than 60 restaurants from around the neighborhood.

The event begins 5 p.m. June 22 and attendees will use a “passport” to taste sample-sized portions from local restaurants along four routes in the neighborhood.

This year’s routes are along Kedzie Avenue, Montrose Avenue and parts of Lawrence Avenue in Albany Park.

Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, kids and seniors. Tickets can be purchased here. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

A free afterparty starts at 7 p.m. at Surge Coffee Bar & Billiards, 3241 W. Montrose Ave., featuring a performance by Mariachi Sirenas.

The event is organized by the North River Commission and Albany Park Chamber of Commerce.

“The Flavors of Albany Park restaurant crawl offers diners an opportunity to explore the incredible diversity of cuisines and cultures in Albany Park, one of Chicago’s most ethnically diverse areas,” the North River Commission’s Economic Development & Housing Organizer Dalia Aragon said in a statement.

