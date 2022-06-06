Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Want To Help Ukraine? This Website Can Connect You To Relief And Fundraising Efforts Across The Chicago Area

Ukrainegiving.info gathers fundraisers, charities, and other information on how to support Ukraine in one central place.

Quinn Myers
8:00 AM CDT on Jun 6, 2022
A rally for peace in Ukraine takes place near the Cloud Gate at Millennium Park May 19, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A new website is gathering information on relief efforts, events, rallies and other initiatives organized around the Chicago area to support Ukraine.

Ukrainegiving.info was recently launched by Jeff Chapman, a Clarendon Hills resident who wanted to make it easier for people to support Ukraine after finding it challenging to do so earlier this year.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Chapman was eager to contribute to aid efforts. But he didn’t know where exactly to go, or which organizations to trust.

Eventually, he made a donation through the Selfreliance Credit Union, a Ukrainian bank based in Ukrainian Village. But Chapman wanted to streamline the process for himself and others.

“I’m in the Chicago area, and I wanted to give some money to support Ukraine. I’m not Ukrainian, but I wanted to help them financially. And I didn’t know where to go,” he said.

Chapman also kept hearing about rallies and other events to support Ukraine after the fact in the news, when it was too late to attend them.

So, with the help of a few other volunteers, Chapman launched Ukraine Giving to act as a central hub to find events and fundraisers across the Chicago area, as well as charities and nonprofits on the ground in Ukraine.

“I just got the idea that wouldn’t it be great to put a website together to alert people in advance for some of these issues,” Chapman said.

Events on the website’s calendar include big dollar fundraisers, golf events, benefit concerts, and bar meetups. All of them share the central mission of raising money for Ukraine.

Chapman said he finds the events from various online sources, but is also encouraging people to add their own. Anyone hosting an event or fundraiser can submit information here.

Credit: Provided
Ukrainegiving.info is compiling events, rallies and nonprofits working to support Ukrainian relief efforts in the Chicago area

The website also includes a list of more than 60 agencies working to organize aid efforts in Ukraine. The groups range from well-known nonprofits like Doctors Without Borders to smaller ones based in the Chicago area. Chapman has included links to information about each organization’s finances, so donors can vet them before giving money.

For Chapman, Ukraine Giving is a way to keep the war in the public conversation, more than three months after Russia’s invasion. He likened the situation to the 1930s, when Hitler was rising to power and the world failed to act.

“I think that’s the ultimate question: Why should Americans care? And if we believe in what we say, if we believe in democracy, then we have to be helping the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

Mas Flow Reggaeton Festival Won’t Move To McKinley Park, Alderman Says After Neighbors Push Back

Organizers were exploring moving the fest to McKinley Park from Calumet Park because some attendees were concerned about transportation, but ultimately decided to keep the fest on the Far South Side.

Bridgeport, Chinatown, McKinley Park
Madison Savedra
3:27 PM CDT

After Driver Hits, Kills 2 Year Old In Lincoln Square, Neighbors Donate Thousands To Support Boy’s Family

Raphael Cardenas was killed Thursday while he was riding a scooter. “Children should be able to walk and roll around their neighborhood safely,” Ald. Matt Martin said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
2:45 PM CDT

How To Get The City To Pay Up To $1,020 For Your Home, Business Security Systems

The Home and Business Protection Rebate Program will provide reimbursements to people who buy security cameras and a year of video storage, as well as outdoor lighting and vehicle GPS trackers.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
2:36 PM CDT

Machete-Wielding Man Wanted In String Of Avondale Attacks: ‘I Thought For Sure I Was Going To Be Murdered’

At least six attacks have been reported in the Avondale area since May 27, according to police. In each incident, a man armed with a machete stole the victim's belongings before driving off in a silver sedan.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
1:13 PM CDT

See more stories