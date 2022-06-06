Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Giving Away Free Diapers, Baby Wipes And More To Young Parents This Week

CHATHAM — A local nonprofit is hosting a giveaway for young parents this month.

The Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Foundation is giving away items to parents age 23 and younger at 12 p.m. Saturday. Young parents can receive free diapers, baby wipes, baby toiletries, children’s books and a parenting education packet at the foundation’s headquarters 8517 S. State St., according to a Facebook post.

The nonprofit works to provide girls with reproductive and sexual health education, but the event is open to all young parents who may be struggling to afford much-needed baby items.

“It’s tough out here still,” co-founder Chez Smith said. “So we wanted to open it up for young parents as opposed to just teen parents. We primarily work with girls but this is open to young moms and dads. There are responsible dads out there and dads may be watching the baby while mom goes to work and things like that. So we didn’t want it to be restrictive.”

Smith also said she believes providing education is important to young parents.

“I think a lot of young parents miss out on that and they feel you only need that if you’re a bad parent, but it can actually be very helpful,” Smith said.

Baby items will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Gyrls in The H.O.O.D. is also accepting donations. Anyone with items to donate can contact Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Foundation online or drop off baby items to the foundation’s headquarters at 8517 S. State St.

