Edgewater Farmers Market Kicks Off Monday Outside Broadway Armory

EDGEWATER — The neighborhood’s farmers makes it season debut Monday.

The Edgewater Monday Market will take place from 3-7 p.m. through Aug. 29 in the Broadway Armory parking lot, 5917 N. Broadway. There will not be a market July 4.

The market will feature 16 vendors including Edgewater Candles, Luciana’s Kitchen, Tamales Express and Edge of Sweetness. New this year is Hillside Orchards, a Michigan farm that sells organic fruits, jams and chestnuts.

Now in its 31st year, the market is sticking with the format it used last year for the pandemic. It moved to Mondays near the Broadway Armory to help create less overlap in the local farmers market circuit and capture commuters using the nearby Thorndale Red Line stop.

For more information on the Edgewater Monday Market, click here.

