Do You Bike Around Little Village? Weigh In On Where The City Should Put New Bike Lanes

LITTLE VILLAGE — Chicago’s Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from Little Village residents on how an improved bike path network could affect how they get around the neighborhood.

The department is asking neighbors to take a survey, available in English and Spanish, to help identify and build a connected network of bike routes this summer.

Some of the areas city leaders are examining for potential bike lanes include 19th Street, along the south branch of the Chicago River near the Stevenson, Cicero Avenue and just east of Western, according to the project website.

“These bike routes will link together schools, parks, local businesses, and other important destinations so people have safe, healthy, and fun options for getting around,” the survey reads. “Making our streets more comfortable for biking will improve the safety and accessibility for everyone no matter if they are walking, biking, or driving.”

Credit: Chicago Department of Transportation survey An outline of potential and existing bike paths.

The city and Chicago Transit Authority also are still accepting responses for its Better Streets for Buses through Friday. The program proposes a network of streets that would get bus-friendly upgrades, along with other improvements for major roadways. In Little Village, some of those roads considered include Cermak Road, 26th and 31st streets, Pulaski Road, and Kedzie, California and Western avenues.

For a map of proposed corridors, click here. The map allows neighbors to identify streets where they want to see improvements and make comments.

