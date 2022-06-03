Serbian Culture Festival Kicks Off In East Side This Weekend With Live Music, Serbian Food And More

EAST SIDE — A South Side church is hosting a festival to celebrate Serbian culture this weekend.

St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Serb Fest 2022 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3737 E. 114th St., according to a Facebook post.

Community members can try Serbian food including barbecue lamb and pig, Serbian sausages called ćevapi, Serbian burgers called pljeskavice, crepes called palačinke, Serbian donuts called krofne and other goodies.

Those over 21 can also enjoy plum brandy called šlivo, Serbian beer and other adult beverages.

There will also be live music by Prazna Flaša, a Tambura orchestra out of Milwaukee, on Saturday, and DJ Spaza on Sunday. Families can also enjoy pony rides and a petting zoo 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

