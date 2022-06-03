Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
South Chicago, East Side

Serbian Culture Festival Kicks Off In East Side This Weekend With Live Music, Serbian Food And More

St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Serb Fest on 114th Street Saturday and Sunday.

Maia McDonald
10:42 AM CDT on Jun 3, 2022
Churchgoers during a service at St. Simeon Mirotochivi Serbian Orthodox Church
St. Simeon Mirotochivi Serbian Orthodox Church
  • Credibility:

EAST SIDE — A South Side church is hosting a festival to celebrate Serbian culture this weekend. 

St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Serb Fest 2022 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3737 E. 114th St., according to a Facebook post

Community members can try Serbian food including barbecue lamb and pig, Serbian sausages called ćevapi, Serbian burgers called pljeskavice, crepes called palačinke, Serbian donuts called krofne and other goodies. 

Those over 21 can also enjoy plum brandy called šlivo, Serbian beer and other adult beverages. 

There will also be live music by Prazna Flaša, a Tambura orchestra out of Milwaukee, on Saturday, and DJ Spaza on Sunday. Families can also enjoy pony rides and a petting zoo 3-5 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

Enjoy Outdoor Shopping, Food, Live Music In South Chicago Saturday

Community members can enjoy outdoor shopping and dining at 89th Street and Commercial Avenue as part of the Chicago Alfresco program to enliven outdoor spaces in neighborhoods.

South Chicago, East Side
Maia McDonald
30 minutes ago

After 2 Cyclists Killed, Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Stretch Of Milwaukee Avenue On Northwest Side

Raised concrete curbs are coming to Milwaukee Avenue's bike lane between Addison Street and Irving Park Road to improve safety for cyclists using the bike highway.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
35 minutes ago

Old Town School Of Folk Music Teachers Reach Deal For 1st Union Contract

Teachers are expected to vote on the new contract this month, a union spokesman said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
1 hour ago

Jackson Park Highlands Garage Sale Returns This Weekend With Its ‘Largest Sale In A Decade’

About 35 households will take part in the neighborhood sale Saturday in the 6700-7000 blocks of Cregier, Constance, Bennett and Euclid avenues.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

See more stories