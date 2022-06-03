Lincoln Square’s Artisan & Makers Market Is Back Saturday

LINCOLN SQUARE — A pop-up market is returning to the Ainslie Arts Plaza Saturday.

The first Artisan and Makers Market starts 10 a.m. Saturday at the triangle-shaped plaza east of the McDonald’s, 4844 N. Lincoln Ave.

Organized by the the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, this year’s edition features a rotating selection of 40 vendors most Saturdays through August.

There will not be a market July 9 because of the Square Roots Festival.

Admission to the market is free, and beer and wine from Bottles and Cans will be available for purchase at the plaza.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website.

