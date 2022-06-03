Skip to contents

Lincoln Square’s Artisan & Makers Market Is Back Saturday

The summer market on Lincoln Avenue features a rotating crew of local artists and makers selling a variety of curated items most Saturdays through August.

Alex V. Hernandez
12:55 PM CDT on Jun 3, 2022
Ainslie Arts Plaza Market
Provided
LINCOLN SQUARE — A pop-up market is returning to the Ainslie Arts Plaza Saturday.

The first Artisan and Makers Market starts 10 a.m. Saturday at the triangle-shaped plaza east of the McDonald’s, 4844 N. Lincoln Ave.

Organized by the the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, this year’s edition features a rotating selection of 40 vendors most Saturdays through August.

There will not be a market July 9 because of the Square Roots Festival.

Admission to the market is free, and beer and wine from Bottles and Cans will be available for purchase at the plaza.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

