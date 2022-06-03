Jackson Park Highlands Garage Sale Returns This Weekend With Its ‘Largest Sale In A Decade’

SOUTH SHORE — A neighborhood garage sale that’s been a South Shore tradition for more than 40 years returns this weekend for the first time from a pandemic hiatus.

Jackson Park Highlands residents will hold garage sales 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday on the 6700-7000 blocks of Cregier, Constance, Bennett and Euclid avenues. About 35 neighbors will sell their wares during the one-day event.

“Our last garage sale was two years ago, but we are back — bigger and stronger, hosting the largest sale in a decade,” said Lisa Howard, who took over as lead organizer from Camille Billingslea following the 2019 sales.

A scavenger hunt through the neighborhood, which is a designated Chicago landmark, will coincide with the sales. Visitors will be able to search for items listed on a bingo card as they shop.

The garage sale and scavenger hunt — taking place alongside typical weekend life like neighbors walking their dogs and doing yard work — represent the type of “positive loitering” Highlands residents want to normalize in their community, Howard said.

“Being an active participant in an engaging neighborhood creates the social connections we all desire,” Howard said. “The simple things in life usually produce the best memories, and one of my favorite things about having a garage sale is the time you get to hang out with friends and neighbors.”

