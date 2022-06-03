Have A Great Avondale Story To Share? New Mural Will Honor Neighborhood’s ‘Little Known Histories’

AVONDALE — A mural honoring the “little known histories” of Avondale is coming to Belmont Avenue — and neighbors can help create it.

Visual note-taking studio Ink Factory at 3638 W. Belmont Ave. is asking neighbors for help crafting a mural on its new fence along Belmont Avenue.

The mural, reading “Avondale” in big, colorful letters, will have a QR code. When neighbors scan the code, stories about Avondale will appear on their smartphones, such as the history of Avondale’s native land and “big events” throughout history that made the neighborhood what it is today, Ink Factory’s co-founder Ryan Robinson said.

Ink Factory is looking for help deciding which stories to include, Robinson said.

Avondale residents are encouraged to fill out an online survey asking, “What do you love about living in Avondale?” and “Do you (or does your family) have a favorite story about the history of Avondale?”

The project is a partnership with the newly formed Avondale Chamber of Commerce.

“We wanted to create a mural, but … all of our clients are global companies. This is a way to flex our creative muscles and make it something that’s really for the community,” Robinson said.

Robinson and his team expect to start working on the mural in a few months once they’ve gathered enough community input. The mural will be painted by Ink Factory’s illustrators.

Founded in 2011, Ink Factory helps companies communicate visually by illustrating brainstorming and research sessions. The Avondale-based studio has a long list of corporate clients, including ComEd, Target and Whole Foods Market.

Robinson said they hope to create community murals for all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods if the Avondale project goes smoothly.

“We are visual storytellers and our mission is to create visual stories that inspire and engage, and I hope this achieves that,” he said.

