Enjoy Outdoor Shopping, Food, Live Music In South Chicago Saturday

SOUTH CHICAGO — The city’s Chicago Alfresco Program kicks off in South Chicago this weekend.

Local vendors will be selling cultural clothes and items, jewelry, customized housewares, art and more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 89th Street and Commercial Avenue. There will be a DJ and free food from local restaurants including African Palace, Panaderia Marzeya and others.

City officials announced the South Chicago program in May, part of a citywide effort to activate neighborhood outdoor spaces with events, installations, dining, walking, biking and other activities.

Saturday’s event will feature eight tall, yellow wireframe structures for vendors to sell wares on Commercial Avenue between 89th and 90th Street.

Local art on display will celebrate the history of activism, environmentalism, race, and space on Chicago’s Southeast Side. There will also be seating and spaces for programming plus areas dedicated to food, conversation, and future larger events.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Choose Chicago and the City of Chicago to redesign a block of our Commercial Avenue business corridor and present ‘Who Tells Your Story’,Commercial Avenue’s South Chicago Alfresco.” Thomas M. Schell, Executive Director for South Chicago Parents and Friends, Inc., said in a statement.

“The Alfresco project has enlivened Commercial Avenue, creating a walkable district that encourages residents to gather and stroll while reflecting on South Chicago’s history and future through art, cuisine, and commerce.”

Ald. Susan Sadowski Garza (10th) called the project “a breath of fresh air.”

Other neighborhoods that have had Chicago Alfresco program events include Rogers Park and Uptown.

Businesses interested in being vendors for future South Chicago Alfresco events can sign up online.

