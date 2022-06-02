Northwestern Medicine Building $100M Bronzeville Center, Offering Urgent Care, Pharmacy, Cancer Treatment On Near South Side

BRONZEVILLE — A massive Northwestern Medicine outpatient center along the Cottage Grove corridor in Bronzeville is a go.

City and hospital officials announced Thursday they are moving forward with plans for a 120,000-square-foot facility on a vacant lot in the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove.

The center will include an immediate care center, primary and speciality care from Northwestern physicians, a pharmacy, lab services, a cancer and chemotherapy center and retail space, officials said Thursday.

The plan has been in the works for months. Northwestern leaders and Ald. Sophia King (4th) hosted community meetings for residents to weigh in on the plans.

The center would be a more than $100 million investment, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a press conference Thursday.

“Northwestern is making this investment without receiving one dollar in public funding,” Lightfoot said.

If approved by the state hospital board, Northwestern could break ground as soon as summer 2023 and open as soon as mid-2025, Lightfoot said. Northwestern Medicine leaders say the facility could serve more than 50,000 patients in and around the Near South Side every year.

“This new advanced outpatient care center will provide patients with access to world-class care without having to leave their community,” Dean M. Harrison, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare CEO, said in a statement.

“Equitable and convenient access to quality healthcare is necessary to creating thriving communities,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Northwestern Medicine for expanding their presence to the Bronzeville community, making an incredible difference in the lives of those residents.”

Leaders also said the facility will create 1,000 construction jobs and 100 health care jobs. Northwestern has been working with a recruiter to hire people from the South and West sides for the new facility, officials said.

Ald. Sophia King (4th), who represents the area, said the center bolsters other exciting developments on Cottage Groce, including Shops on Lofts on 47th Street, 4400 Grove, the Lillian Marcie Theater Project and the Brightstar Turn Center.

” … We are not just experiencing a renaissance, we are experiencing a community led boom, ” King said in a statement. “The robust march of development on the corridor is a great example of what happens when the public sector and the private sector work together for the common good.”

The announcement comes about a year after new owners took over the former Mercy Hospital at 2525 S. Michigan Ave., about 4 ½ miles north of the planned Northwestern facility. Now known as Insight Hospital and Medical Center, the facility reopened its emergency room earlier this year, bringing back what had been one of the busiest ER’s in the city.

Activists fought for months to keep the facility open and serving a part of the South Side that has had shaky access to medical services for decades.

UChicago’s trauma center closed in 1988. Michael Reese shut down its trauma division in 1991, in part because UChicago’s closure shifted an enormous burden of care and financial strain onto the facility. The Michael Reese site is being redevelopment in a multi-billion-dollar behemoth with apartments, retail, a vistors center, public park and other amenities.

Those shutdowns left Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn as the only Level 1 trauma center close to the South Side for nearly three decades. UChicago’s trauma center reopened in 2018 after years of fierce activism from students, advocates and community members.

Other hospitals also have brought medical resources to the area. Rush University opened a free clinic inside the Wendell Phillips Academy building in May, offering physical and mental health services to students year-round. That clinic previously was run by Mercy Hospital.

Further south, UChicago Medicine is planning a $663 million cancer center on 57th Street.

