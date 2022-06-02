Edgewater Yard And Sidewalk Sale Will Include Over 200 Households, 18 Businesses Saturday

EDGEWATER — Neighbors will line the streets selling used goods this weekend at Edgewater’s annual Yard and Sidewalk sale.

The 27th edition of the event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday throughout the neighborhood. Over 200 household and 18 businesses will take part. A map of participating homes and businesses can be found below or by clicking here. To find a list of participating businesses, click here.

The rain-or-shine event will see neighbors selling household items plus businesses bringing merchandise out onto the sidewalks. Many local businesses will offer deals and specials on Saturday, according to the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce.

Participating businesses include Andy’s Art, Antiques & Oddities, Dice Dojo and Green Element Resale.

Sales will take place along the sidewalks, in garages and on front, rear and side lawns. There are 13 sites where more than one seller will set up in a single location.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will go to Care For Real, the Edgewater-based food and clothing pantry.

