Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Cherry Glazerr, Caroline Rose And More To Headline Wicker Park Fest In July

Sponsored by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, the street festival runs July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue between North Avenue and Paulina Street.

Quinn Myers
12:55 PM CDT on Jun 2, 2022
Wicker Park Fest returns in July
Provided/Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — Wicker Park Fest is returning in-person in July, bringing more than 50 live music acts, dance performances and art installations to the heart of the neighborhood.

Sponsored by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, the street festival is on for July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue between North Avenue and Paulina Street.

The schedule is 5-10 p.m. on the 22nd, and 12-10 p.m. on the 23rd and 24th.

This year’s musical headliners include garage rock band Cherry Glazerr and singer-songwriter Caroline Rose.

Also playing are The Happy Fits, MICHELLE, Y La Bamba, The Spits, Armand Hammer, and Tom the Mail Man. The full musical lineup will be released by the end of June, a chamber representative said.

More than 100 local retailers will operate booths at the festival, on top of dozens of Wicker Park bars and restaurants offering food and drinks. A Community Culture Stage will showcase dance performances, and a Kids Fest will feature family-based programming with proceeds benefitting Burr Elementary.

Admission is free, but a $10 requested entry donation benefits the chamber, which has organized the festival for almost 20 years.

Credit: Provided/Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce
Wicker Park Fest returns July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

U.S. Marshal, Police Dog Shot While Trying To Arrest Fugitive In Portage Park

The shooting happened along a Belmont Avenue commercial strip. Conditions of the federal officer and the K-9 were not immediately available.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Alex V. Hernandez
50 minutes ago

Chicago-Based RealGood Stuff Co. Opens In Fulton Market

The storefront on Green Street has indoor and outdoor seating and will feature a salad and sandwich bar.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Chicago Sees First Monkeypox Case

Officials said the case poses "little risk" to the general public, but advised Chicagoans to avoid contact with people who have symptoms or have been exposed to the rare virus.

Albany Park
Mina Bloom
1 hour ago

Northwestern Medicine Building $100M Bronzeville Center, Offering Urgent Care, Pharmacy, Cancer Treatment On Near South Side

Leaders say the 120,000-square-foot facility would serve more than 50,000 patients annually in an area that has long lacked accessible medical care.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Block Club Chicago Staff
1 hour ago

See more stories