Cherry Glazerr, Caroline Rose And More To Headline Wicker Park Fest In July

WICKER PARK — Wicker Park Fest is returning in-person in July, bringing more than 50 live music acts, dance performances and art installations to the heart of the neighborhood.

Sponsored by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, the street festival is on for July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue between North Avenue and Paulina Street.

The schedule is 5-10 p.m. on the 22nd, and 12-10 p.m. on the 23rd and 24th.

This year’s musical headliners include garage rock band Cherry Glazerr and singer-songwriter Caroline Rose.

Also playing are The Happy Fits, MICHELLE, Y La Bamba, The Spits, Armand Hammer, and Tom the Mail Man. The full musical lineup will be released by the end of June, a chamber representative said.

More than 100 local retailers will operate booths at the festival, on top of dozens of Wicker Park bars and restaurants offering food and drinks. A Community Culture Stage will showcase dance performances, and a Kids Fest will feature family-based programming with proceeds benefitting Burr Elementary.

Admission is free, but a $10 requested entry donation benefits the chamber, which has organized the festival for almost 20 years.

Credit: Provided/Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce Wicker Park Fest returns July 22-24 on Milwaukee Avenue

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: