Beatrix Restaurant Opens In The Loop With Weekday Happy Hours

DOWNTOWN — Beatrix, a popular coffeehouse and restaurant from Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, is opening its first full-service location in the Loop Thursday.

Located at 155 N. Wacker Drive, just west of the Chicago River, the addition is the fifth Beatrix Chicagoland location. Others are in Fulton Market, River North, Streeterville and west suburban Oak Brook.

The Loop restaurant features a 260-seat indoor and outdoor dining room with a 95-seat coffee lounge and bar for commuters and residents, representatives said. The lounge will serve house blends from Beatrix Coffee Roasters, fresh-squeezed juices and house-made pastries. Additionally, happy hour will be 4-7 p.m. on weekdays featuring “special priced local beers, local wines, hand-crafted cocktails and healthful comfort food favorites.”

Other weekly options will include lunch specials like “local burrata with heirloom cherry tomato and strawberry-rose vinaigrette; spicy tuna & avocado toast with watermelon radish; and crispy quinoa and cucumber salad, according to a news release.

The restaurant is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additional services such as breakfast, catering, patio, private and semi-private dining will be available starting mid-summer.

Credit: John Stoffer New Beatrix location features a 260-seat indoor and outdoor dining room and a 95-seat bar and coffee lounge.

