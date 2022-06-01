Skip to contents

Back of the Yards

The Plant’s Farmers Market Returns To Back Of The Yards With Produce, Baked Treats And More

The market kicks off Saturday and will run 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturdays through November 5 at Davis Square Park.

Madison Savedra
7:30 AM CDT on Jun 1, 2022
The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St., in Back of the Yards.
Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

BACK OF THE YARDS — The Plant’s annual farmers market kicks off Saturday, offering locally grown produce, baked treats, honey, flowers and other goods.

The market is held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at Davis Square Park at 45th Street and Marshfield Avenue through November 5. Visitors can also enjoy live music and family-friendly activities.

The market also accepts and matches up to $25 purchases on produce as part up a Link Match incentive.  

Here’s a list of this year’s vendors:

Madison Savedra

