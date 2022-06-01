The Plant’s Farmers Market Returns To Back Of The Yards With Produce, Baked Treats And More

- Credibility:
BACK OF THE YARDS — The Plant’s annual farmers market kicks off Saturday, offering locally grown produce, baked treats, honey, flowers and other goods.
The market is held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at Davis Square Park at 45th Street and Marshfield Avenue through November 5. Visitors can also enjoy live music and family-friendly activities.
The market also accepts and matches up to $25 purchases on produce as part up a Link Match incentive.
Here’s a list of this year’s vendors:
- Back of the Yards Coffee
- Bee-utiful Honey
- Cedillo’s Fresh Produce
- Clay Chikas
- Little Mama’s Cookies
- Lowest Hanging Fruit
- Piel Bella By Jazz
- Quarter Mile Runnin’ Sauce HOT
- Smart Cookie Vegan LLC
- Soap Junkii
- Tarot by Laura González
- Tinyshop
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: