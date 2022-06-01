North Center Farmers Market Returns Saturday With 10 New Vendors, Jazz Trio

NORTH CENTER — Neighbors can pick up fresh produce and baked goods and enjoy live music at North Center’s farmers market, which returns for the season Saturday.

The market is open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at North Center Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave. through October.

The Chase Wilkins Jazz Trio will perform 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

“We have a lot of great returning vendors this year, and more than 10 new vendors,” said North Center Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eileen Keleghan.

Neighbors will be able to enjoy freshly brewed coffee while they buy fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers from three local farmers.

The market will also have cheese, baked goods, handmade soaps, dried floral wreaths, tropical plants, spice rubs and jerk sauces, honey and various nut butters from vendors every weekend, Keleghan said.

“Something new to our market this year, we’ll be accepting SNAP/Link and Link Match vouchers for eligible products,” Keleghan said.

For more information visit the market’s website and Facebook page.

