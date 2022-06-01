Skip to contents

Roseland, Pullman

Get Active In June At Pullman National Monument Health And Wellness Programs

Park rangers are leading free walking, biking, yoga and Zumba sessions each Saturday in June.

Maia McDonald
7:40 AM CDT on Jun 1, 2022
The Pullman National Monument during its grand opening on Sept. 3, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PULLMAN — The Pullman National Monument is launching a series of health and wellness programs to get neighborhood residents more active this month.

In the “Healthy Parks, Healthy People” program, park rangers will lead health and wellness programs at 10 a.m. on each Saturday in June. 

Each program will meet at the Pullman National Monument site grounds at 610 E. 111th Street and no reservation is required. Participants are encouraged to bring the appropriate equipment needed for each program. 

Programs include:

  • June 4: Steps with a Ranger; a walk around the neighborhood with minimal talking. Participants can ask park rangers questions about the Pullman neighborhood and structures passed during the walk. The walk will have an expected distance of about two miles, or 5,000 steps. 
  • June 11: Yoga; instructor and Pullman resident Shelly Strickland will lead an all-ages yoga class in a one-hour session. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat or towel, and water bottle. 
  • June 18: Bike Ranger; break out your bicycles to tour the neighborhood with a park ranger and learn about the history of the neighborhood. Later on, enjoy the Taste of Chicago Pullman event in Pullman Park. 
  • June 25: Zumba; Enjoy a Zumba class with a to-be-announced guest instructor. Those interested in the class will meet at the Pullman State Historic Site grounds, for the outdoor dance class. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and towel. 

More information is available on the website. Call (773) 468-9310 or email PULL_visitorinfo@nps.gov qith questions.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Maia McDonald

