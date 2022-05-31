Uptown Art Week Bringing 50 New Murals, Art Fair And Block Party To Neighborhood This Week

UPTOWN — Uptown Art Week will take over the neighborhood this week, bringing 50 new murals, an art fair and a block party to the area.

The third annual Uptown Art Week is on for Wednesday through Sunday throughout the neighborhood. It will highlight more than 150 works of public art in Uptown, including 50 pieces painted and placed in the neighborhood during the event.

This year’s event will include a two-day art fair. The Uptown Art Fair will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the future home of Chicago Market co-op, 4620 N. Broadway.

A beer garden will pop up on Broadway during the art fair.

The Clifton Avenue Block Party will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday along the Clifton Avenue Street Art Gallery just west of the Wilson Red Line stop.

The block party will feature live painting and family-friendly activities, plus it will highlight 70 murals along the street. Many of the murals have been added in previous art week events.

Uptown Art Week started in 2020 as a pandemic-friendly way for neighbors to enjoy and celebrate the neighborhood’s collection of murals. It expanded its format last year, with 40 works of art going up during the event.

This year’s event will see more than 50 new works. Artists will gather Saturday and Sunday along Broadway between Sunnyside and Leland avenues to paint 4-by-4 murals. The murals will be installed on the east-facing wall of Graceland Cemetery.

New this year, the Uptown United chamber group commissioned 12 Black artists to paint murals inspired by 12 local Black-owned businesses. Nine women artists will paint works inspired by nine local women-owned businesses.

For more information on this year’s Uptown Art Week, click here.

