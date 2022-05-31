Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Uptown Art Week Bringing 50 New Murals, Art Fair And Block Party To Neighborhood This Week

The third annual art week will see 50 works painted in the neighborhood, including 12 murals from Black artists inspired by local Black-owned businesses.

Joe Ward
7:45 AM CDT on May 31, 2022
Forty new pieces of public art will go up in the neighborhood for Uptown Art Week.
Facebook/Uptown United
  • Credibility:

UPTOWN — Uptown Art Week will take over the neighborhood this week, bringing 50 new murals, an art fair and a block party to the area.

The third annual Uptown Art Week is on for Wednesday through Sunday throughout the neighborhood. It will highlight more than 150 works of public art in Uptown, including 50 pieces painted and placed in the neighborhood during the event.

This year’s event will include a two-day art fair. The Uptown Art Fair will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the future home of Chicago Market co-op, 4620 N. Broadway.

A beer garden will pop up on Broadway during the art fair.

The Clifton Avenue Block Party will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday along the Clifton Avenue Street Art Gallery just west of the Wilson Red Line stop.

The block party will feature live painting and family-friendly activities, plus it will highlight 70 murals along the street. Many of the murals have been added in previous art week events.

Uptown Art Week started in 2020 as a pandemic-friendly way for neighbors to enjoy and celebrate the neighborhood’s collection of murals. It expanded its format last year, with 40 works of art going up during the event.

This year’s event will see more than 50 new works. Artists will gather Saturday and Sunday along Broadway between Sunnyside and Leland avenues to paint 4-by-4 murals. The murals will be installed on the east-facing wall of Graceland Cemetery.

New this year, the Uptown United chamber group commissioned 12 Black artists to paint murals inspired by 12 local Black-owned businesses. Nine women artists will paint works inspired by nine local women-owned businesses.

For more information on this year’s Uptown Art Week, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Monty The Piping Plover Died From A Severe Respiratory Infection, Experts Announce

Monty died May 13 in front of volunteers who have watched over him since he and his mate, Rose, arrived on the beach in 2019.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
42 minutes ago

Pilsen’s Alderman Files Complaint Against Lightfoot Over St. Adalbert Church Rezoning

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez accused the mayor of interfering in the church's rezoning. He tried to downzone the church, but Lightfoot's allies blocked a vote on the issue.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Taste Of Chicago Is Back. Here’s The Full Lineup Of Restaurants, Music And More

This year's Taste will include a scaled-down festival in Grant Park, plus neighborhood festivals in Austin, Pullman and Little Village. There will no food tickets sold this year, with cash and credit cards accepted instead.

Downtown
Maia McDonald
1 hour ago

Little Village Alderman, Neighbors Blast CVS’ Decision To Close Store In Neighborhood

Ald. Mike Rodriguez said his office has received several calls from seniors who are worried about how they'll fill their prescriptions. "This location closing does not help the health of our neighbors," he said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2 hours ago

See more stories