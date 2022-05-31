Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing Of Hotel Worker In The Loop

DOWNTOWN — A Chicago man was ordered held without bond Tuesday after prosecutors say he stabbed a worker at a Downtown hotel Sunday morning.

Gregory Bell, 42, is charged with attempted murder and two felony county of aggravated battery, according to Chicago police. At about 1 a.m. Sunday, Bell allegedly attacked a 56-year-old man who worked at the hotel in the 100 block of West Randolph Street, stabbing him multiple times in a hallway, prosecutors said.

Bell held the hotel worker in a chokehold on the hotel’s fifth floor as he screamed for help in Spanish, prosecutors said. The man was able to escape into a service hallway until police arrived, prosecutors said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, underwent surgery for his injuries and remains in critical condition, prosecutors said.

Bell’s next court date is June 8.

