Maifest Returns To Lincoln Square Thursday For 1st Time In 3 Years, Here’s The Full Schedule

LINCOLN SQUARE — Maifest will return to Lincoln Square this week with live music and beer after being canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic.

Organized by the Maifest Committee, the free four-day fest begins 5 p.m. Thursday near Lincoln and Leland avenues. German and American food, drinks and live entertainment at the traditional German celebration of spring’s arrival are available at the fest, open 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 12-11 p.m. Saturday and 12-10 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds from the festival benefit German-American organizations including the DANK Haus German American Cultural Center, The Rheinischer Verein, St. Hubertus Jagd Club and the American Aid Society.

The annual event is one of the biggest fundraisers for organizations like DANK that have taken a financial hit with live events being canceled, scaled back or switched to virtual during the pandemic.

DANK aims to raise $30,000 from sales of drinks, pretzels and landjäger at the DANK Haus bar and info booth, 4715 N. Western Ave., Executive Director Monica Jirak said in a statement.

“Participating in the annual Maifest is not only a fundraising opportunity for the DANK Haus but also a community building event for the celebration of spring and our uniquely German-American traditions,” Jirak said.

DANK’s booth will be near the auxiliary tent that will also feature live music during the festival.

Here is the lineup of performances:

Thursday

Main Stage

• 6 p.m., Zicke Zacke Party Band

Friday

Main Stage

• 6 p.m., Phenix

• 8 p.m., Official Opening Ceremony, Traditional Keg Tapping, May Queen Crowning

Auxiliary Stage

• 6 p.m., DJ Dan Luna

• 7:00 p.m., The Tuesdays

Saturday

Main Stage

• 12:30 p.m, Phenix

• 5 p.m., Paloma

Auxiliary Stage

• 1:30 p.m., Doctor Zylo & The Brainiacs

• 6 p.m., The Polkaholics

Sunday

Main Stage

• 12:30 p.m., Zicke Zacke Party Band

• 5 p.m., Paloma

Auxiliary Stage

• 1 p.m., German-American Ethnic Program

• 3:30 p.m., Ya Ya’s

• 7 p.m., Northside

For more information, visit the festival’s website.

