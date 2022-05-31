Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Logan Square’s Bernard Street Yard Sale Returns June 11

More than 20 families are expected to participate in this year's sale, selling everything from clothing and kitchen gadgets to homemade pottery and toys.

Mina Bloom
8:00 AM CDT on May 31, 2022
Neighbors selling goods at a yard sale
Courtesy of Mark Raulston
LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors in the 2400 and 2500 blocks of North Bernard Street have teamed up for a big community yard sale for decades — and this year is no different.

This year’s Bernard Street sale is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 11. More than 20 families are expected to participate, neighbor Mike Kassarjian said.

Like in past years, neighbors will sell clothing and all manner of household items, from kitchen gadgets and furniture to homemade pottery and books.

Kassarjian said to expect a “wide range” of goods: One of his neighbors, who runs an upholstery business, plans to sell bolts of fabric, and another plans to sell hand tools, he said.

A block party with homemade food and drinks will follow the yard sale, Kassarjian said.

The Bernard Street sale is a longtime celebration of the tight-knit community on Bernard Street between Fullerton and Wrightwood avenues.

Bernard Street residents also go all out for Halloween each year, handing out more than 2,500 pieces of candy and decorating their homes with spooky displays. The street is one of the city’s hottest destinations for trick-or-treating.

This year’s yard sale is a return to normalcy for the event, which was canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to returning to some of the traditions we have on the street,” Kassarjian said.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

