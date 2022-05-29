Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Suburban Man Charged With Setting ‘Walking Man’ On Fire In River North

Joseph Guardia, 27, was charged with attempted murder and arson in Wednesday's early morning attack on Joseph Kromelis, known as the "Walking Man."

Block Club Chicago Staff
4:14 PM CDT on May 29, 2022
Joseph Kromelis, the "Walking Man," was set on fire by a man who later fled to the CTA Blue Line, police said.
Gettnerman/Flickr, Chicago Police

CHICAGO — A Melrose Park man was charged Sunday with setting the 75-year-old widely known as Downtown’s “Walking Man” on fire last week, badly burning over 65 percent of his body, police said.

Joseph Guardia, 27, was charged with attempted murder and arson in Wednesday’s early morning attack on Joseph Kromelis, who was lying on a Lower Wabash Avenue sidewalk when he was doused with an accelerant and set on fire, police said.

Surveillance cameras in a nearby Blue Line station captured images of the suspected arsonist as he fled the scene, police said.

Police said Kromelis was taken to Northwestern Memorial hospital following the attack. A police source told the Sun-Times that “we were just told he’s most likely to die.”

A nearby security guard used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and help the victim, police said. He was identified through the medications he was carrying, the Sun-Times reported.

Guardia was arrested Friday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. He is due in court Monday, where details on the investigation and what may have led to the attack could be detailed.

The famed “Walking Man” treks the streets of Downtown with flowing gray hair, a distinctive mustache and a steady stride. He’s well known to Downtown regulars, and has been the subject of countless photos of people who recognize him.

He was also attacked in 2016 on Lower Wacker Drive. Police said someone with a baseball bat struck him, leaving him hospitalized in serious condition.

Credit: Chicago Police
Police released these photos of a man being sought in the attack of Joseph “Walking Man” Kromelis.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Block Club Chicago Staff

The Latest

Suburban Man Charged With Setting ‘Walking Man’ On Fire In River North

Joseph Guardia, 27, was charged with attempted murder and arson in Wednesday's early morning attack on Joseph Kromelis, known as the "Walking Man."

Downtown
Block Club Chicago Staff
2 hours ago

Body Of Daniel Sotelo, Missing UIC Grad Student, Identified After Being Found In Lake Near Wilmette

Sotelo and his girlfriend, UIC student Natally Brookson, went missing in late April. Both of their bodies were found in the lake. The causes of their deaths are pending.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
3 hours ago

Lincoln Park Zoo Introduces Pilipili, The First Lion Cub Born There In 20 Years

Pilipili got a first look at his new home Saturday as Chicagoans got their first look at the cute 10-week-old cub.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Noah Asimow

Pilsen’s Mole De Mayo Kicks Off On 18th Street With Mole, Music And More

The festival opened on 18th Street for the first time in three years, despite residents raising concerns about parking, traffic, noise and sanitation.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra

See more stories