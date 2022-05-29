Skip to contents

Body Of Daniel Sotelo, Missing UIC Grad Student, Identified After Being Found In Lake Near Wilmette

Sotelo and his girlfriend, UIC student Natally Brookson, went missing in late April. Both of their bodies were found in the lake. The causes of their deaths are pending.

Block Club Chicago Staff
3:30 PM CDT on May 29, 2022
The bodies of both Daniel Sotelo and Natally Brookson were found in Lake Michigan in May.
Instagram, GoFundMe

WILMETTE — A body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette earlier this month was identified Sunday as that of University of Illinois Chicago grad student Daniel Sotelo, who went missing with his girlfriend in April.

Authorities identified the body as that of Daniel Sotelo, 26, according to the Record North Shore.

Boaters found Sotelo’s body May 22, about one mile offshore in Wilmette. His cause of death is still under investigation, the Record reported.

Sotelo and his girlfriend, fellow UIC student Natally Brookson, 22, went missing in late April. Brookson’s body was found May 2, also in Lake Michigan. The cause of her death is also pending.

Brookson, was last seen April 30 at work at the Friedman Place, a supportive living community for adults who are blind at 5527 N. Maplewood Ave., according to an unofficial missing persons flyer.

Sotelo was last seen April 29 near the 700 block of South Racine Avenue near the UIC campus, according to a police flyer.

Sotelo’s family confirmed his death in an Instagram post, where they also mourned him.

“My family and I were blessed to have had Danny for the short time that we did. He was an absolute light for us all,” the post read. “His kindness was reflected in his eyes, and his generosity was conveyed in the way he took care of others. His smile had the ability to warm the heart of anyone that came across it. We are fortunate to have witnessed it as many times as we did.”

