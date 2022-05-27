Theater Union Raises Funds For Stagehand Wounded In Downtown Shooting

DOWNTOWN — The union representing Chicago theater workers is raising money for one of their own: A stagehand who was shot Downtown earlier this month while on his lunch break.

A.J. Graziano, a stagehand at the Nederlander Theatre, was shot May 1 near State and Lake streets after being caught in crossfire stemming from a nearby robbery, according to the Sun-Times. Graziano, 55, was shot in his head, while another bystander was shot in the hand.

The incident resulted in the Nederlander canceling its performance of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” as both victims were hospitalized.

Although Graziano survived, his injuries have put him out of a job, according to a GoFundMe organized by Chicago Stagehands Local 2. The fundraiser has collected $22,045 for the Elmhurst resident as of Friday morning, with a goal of $30,000.

“Beyond exercising his decades of experience in stagecraft, A.J. is a husband, father, and grandfather who has always worked hard to provide for his family,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe. “Although we’re thankful that A.J. continues to recover, his injuries make it impossible for him to work at this time, and family bills continue.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: