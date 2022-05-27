Skip to contents

South Side Book Fair Comes To Back Of The Yards Sunday Afternoon

People can buy books and other goods from local book vendors, participate in family-friendly activities and renew their library cards at the Sunday event.

Madison Savedra
7:27 AM CDT on May 27, 2022
The event is 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday at The Plant in Back of the Yards.
Google Maps

BACK OF THE YARDS — Families and kids can stock up on books and more for the summer at this weekend’s South Side Book Fair.

The free event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday inside The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St. People can buy English and Spanish books and other goods from local vendors, renew their library cards and participate in family-friendly activities.

The activities include community yoga at noon, a plant-based cooking class at 1:15 p.m., story reading, a bilingual building tour and a tour of Whiner Beer’s brewery. The bilingual building tour is only free for 60609 residents.

Madison Savedra

