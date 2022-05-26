XO Marshmallow, A Gourmet Sweets Shop, Moving To Larger Store In Lincoln Park As Company Expands

LINCOLN PARK — Gourmet marshmallow shop XO Marshmallow is plotting a move to Lincoln Park after closing its Rogers Park store.

The XO Marshmallow Café and Wonderland will more than double in size from its previous location, which closed in March, from a 700-square-foot space at 6977 N. Sheridan Road to a 1,780-square-foot space at 2730 N. Clark St., according to XO Marshmallow. The new cafe will have more seating, a private event area and more equipment to offer new items.

The Lincoln Park cafe is expected to open in early June, co-founders Lindzi Shanks and Kat Connor said.

“We’re so proud of the XO Marshmallow community we’ve built and the consumer loyalty to the brand,” the two owners said in a statement. “Our customers are the reason we can move forward with this dual expansion.”

Credit: Provided/XO Marshmallow XO Marshmallow’s new storefront will maintain a similar design to its original cafe (pictured).

In addition to opening the new store, XO Marshmallow will open an 8,700-square-foot production warehouse in suburban Skokie, according to the co-founders. The new production space will have multiple personal offices, shipping stations, a photo studio and test kitchen, a conference room and more production space compared to Rogers Park storefront.

“Both new spaces will allow us to continue to innovate in the niche marshmallow space while expanding on new initiatives,” Shanks and Connor stated. “This initial expansion will open doors for future growth.”

Connor and Shanks met in 2015 when Shanks was hosting a pop-up for her former online boutique, the Trendy Sparrow, the two said. Connor applied to work at the pop-up as a seasonal employee. The then two collaborated on XO Marshmallow’s original product, the champagne marshmallow, to be sold at the pop-up, Shanks and Connor said.

Since then, demand has continued to grow, they said. In 2020, wholesale sales rose 114 percent and online sales roles 40 percent, according to XO Marshmallow. The brand then saw a 50 percent increase in in-store sales and a 42 percent increase in online sales from 2020 to 2021.

XO Marshmallow is on track for another year of growth, Shanks and Connor said.

“XO Marshmallow has become a Chicago staple, bringing locals and tourists together for an uplifting, sweet experience, and we look forward to exceeding expectations with the production space and café,” Shanks and Connor said.

More information can be found on XO Marshmallow’s website.

