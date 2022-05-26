Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

‘Walking Man,’ Set On Fire In River North, ‘Likely To Die,’ Reports Say

A man in a black and white Hoodrich jacket is being sought in the attack on Joseph Kromelis, who gained local fame by constantly walking Downtown's streets.

Block Club Chicago Staff
8:03 AM CDT on May 26, 2022
The Walking Man
Gettnerman/Flickr

RIVER NORTH — The famed “Walking Man” who treks the streets of Downtown with flowing gray hair and a steady stride, is in critical condition with severe burns over much of his body after someone doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire in River North.

Joseph Kromelis, 75, suffered burns over 65 percent of body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial hospital following the 2:50 a.m. Wednesday attack in the 400 block of lower North Wabash Avenue, where Kromelis was laying on the ground, officials said.

A police source told the Sun-Times that “we were just told he’s most likely to die.”

A man attacked him and ran off. A nearby security guard used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and help the victim, police said. He was identified through the medications he was carrying, the Sun-Times reported.

Police said the attacker fled to the CTA Blue Line, where surveillance video captured images of him. Authorities said he wore a black and white Hoodrich jacket with a hood and gray sandals. He is described as a tall man, with medium-light complexion.

Credit: Chicago Police
Police released these photos of a man being sought in the attack of Joseph “Walking Man” Kromelis.

Kromelis is well known to Downtown regulars. For decades he’s walked the streets in suits with his signature mustache and long hair. He’s been the subject of countless photos of people who recognize him.

He was in the news in 2016 when he was attacked on Lower Wacker Drive. Police said someone with a baseball bat attacked him, leaving him hospitalized in serious condition.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

After West Ridge Library Sale Slammed For Lack Of Transparency, New Bidder More Than Doubles Original Sale Price

After neighbors raised concerns and Block Club Chicago asked the city questions about the sale of the old Northtown branch, the deal was scrubbed and a public bidding process was put in place.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
35 minutes ago

Lincoln Square Liquor Store Worker Seriously Injured In Attack Outside Shop: ‘It Just Breaks My Heart’

Eduard "Ed" Peci, 70, is a fixture behind the counter at Windy City Liquors. Neighbors are raising money for his medical care after police said someone punched him outside the store last week.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
1 hour ago

Mental Health Emergency Teams Expanding To Southwest Side, Giving Residents In Crisis More Support

The new team will spend several weeks meeting with local groups, community members and health care providers. The members will begin responding to emergencies in June.

Midway, West Lawn
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

2 Vacant South Shore Properties Will Be Redeveloped — And The City Wants Neighbors’ Ideas

At a ward meeting, UHaul also shared plans to add two floors to its 71st Street store and a developer previewed plans to build a 14-unit apartment building in Woodlawn.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
8:49 AM CDT

See more stories