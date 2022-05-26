Navy Pier Kicking Off Memorial Day Weekend With Return Of Summer Fireworks

DOWNTOWN — Summer fireworks are returning to Navy Pier this weekend, along with other seasonal events.

Navy Pier’s free fireworks show starts 10 p.m Saturday, kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a fiery display synchronized to music, according to a news release. Fireworks will continue at 9 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day. Special occasions and holidays will feature unique soundtracks.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure viewing spots along the Pier, according to the news release.

This weekend also marks the opening of the Jake’s on the Lake outdoor restaurant, the second location of Chicago’s Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap, and of Pixar Putt, a pop-up miniature golf course based on Pixar movies and characters at Polk Bros. Park, according to Navy Pier.

The putt-putt pop-up is open noon-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Last entry is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

See Chicago Dance will have its opening performance Saturday of the 10th annual Chicago Dance Month, a free two-hour performance by six local dance companies.

Here is the lineup Saturday:

3 p.m.: Nawja Dance Corps

3:20 p.m.: Chicago Tap Theater

3:45 p.m.: Raks Inferno

3:55 p.m.: Movement Revolution Dance Crew

4:05 p.m.: Visceral Dance Chicago

4:20 p.m.: Last Dance

Live dance performances will continue 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Wave Wall Platform.

The Wave Wall Platform is also where the Wave Wall Wax series, featuring Chicago DJs spinning house and dance music, begins Saturday. Steve “Miggedy” Maestro will perform 5-7 p.m.

The series continues at 5 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3.

