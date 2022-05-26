Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Midway, West Lawn

Mental Health Emergency Teams Expanding To Southwest Side, Giving Residents In Crisis More Support

The new team will spend several weeks meeting with local groups, community members and health care providers. The members will begin responding to emergencies in June.

Kelly Bauer
10:23 AM CDT on May 26, 2022
The Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement teams will drive in white vans, which officials said were designed to not look like conventional law enforcement or public safety vehicles to be more approachable.
City of Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — A program that has mental health experts — and not just police — respond to people in crisis is expanding to the Southwest Side.

The city’s 911 Alternate Crisis Response and Engagement Program, dubbed CARE, started in September. It created teams of caregivers who are trained to respond to mental health emergencies, connecting residents in need to crisis centers, shelters and other support systems, according to a city news release.

The teams include an officer in plainclothes who is trained in crisis intervention, a paramedic and a mental health professional. So far, they have operated in two areas: One team has covered Uptown, North Center and Lakeview, and the other has covered Auburn Gresham and Chatham.

The program is now expanding with a team covering the Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, West Elsdon and West Lawn area. And starting this week, a Fire Department community paramedic and a mental health clinician from the city’s health department will join each team, according to the city.

RELATED: Chicago Rolls Out Mental Health Emergency Teams To Reduce Police Encounters With People In Crisis

That new team will spend several weeks meeting with local groups, community members and health care providers, according to the city. The members will start responding to emergency calls in June.

The teams run 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, responding to relevant calls so residents in crisis have fewer encounters with police.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

After West Ridge Library Sale Slammed For Lack Of Transparency, New Bidder More Than Doubles Original Sale Price

After neighbors raised concerns and Block Club Chicago asked the city questions about the sale of the old Northtown branch, the deal was scrubbed and a public bidding process was put in place.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
33 minutes ago

Lincoln Square Liquor Store Worker Seriously Injured In Attack Outside Shop: ‘It Just Breaks My Heart’

Eduard "Ed" Peci, 70, is a fixture behind the counter at Windy City Liquors. Neighbors are raising money for his medical care after police said someone punched him outside the store last week.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
1 hour ago

Mental Health Emergency Teams Expanding To Southwest Side, Giving Residents In Crisis More Support

The new team will spend several weeks meeting with local groups, community members and health care providers. The members will begin responding to emergencies in June.

Midway, West Lawn
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

2 Vacant South Shore Properties Will Be Redeveloped — And The City Wants Neighbors’ Ideas

At a ward meeting, UHaul also shared plans to add two floors to its 71st Street store and a developer previewed plans to build a 14-unit apartment building in Woodlawn.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
8:49 AM CDT

See more stories