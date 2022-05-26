Far South Side School Hosting Clothing Drive To Help Neighbors Struggling With Homelessness

ROSELAND — A Far South Side school is capping off an ongoing effort to address social issues in its community with a clothing drive Friday.

Students at Marcus Garvey Elementary School are collecting donations of unused undergarments, including socks and underwear, for homeless youth living in the community. The clothing drive is 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at the school, 10309 S. Morgan Street, according to a press release.

The drive is being organized by the Student Activists for the Community. Those unable to attend Friday’s event can donate online via the group’s Amazon wishlist.

“We expect the drive to be as successful as our previous campaigns,” said Lori Harris, a Garvey School staff member and founder and mentor of Student Activists for the Community. “But the drive is only one part of this project, the students also explored the impact of homelessness, the economic impact homelessness has on the community, and what are sustainable strategies to eradicate homelessness.”

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless estimated about 58,000 people experienced homeless in Chicago in 2019, just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, including just over 34,000 Black Americans.

The clothing drive is the final event of the school year for the student group. The young organizers decided to collect unused undergarments after finding that items like socks and underwear are the most requested clothing items by homeless shelters and homeless support organizations.

Throughout the school year, students in the group have hosted other events to address community issues.

To address food insecurity, students hosted a food drive, creating a food distribution network and brought together a group of food vendors that could work together to provide the community with canned and fresh groceries. Over 3,000 food items were distributed.

Those looking for more information about the size and kinds of undergarments needed in the drive can call the Garvey School at 773-535-2763.

