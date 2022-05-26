Early Voting Delayed Again; Downtown Supersite Will Open Tuesday

CHICAGO — Early voting for next month’s primary has been delayed a second time until after Memorial Day.

Early voting for the June 28 election will start 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite, 191 N. Clark St.

Multiple last-minute changes to the ballot, including removing a referendum question about Chicago’s ward maps, required pushing back the start date for early voting, according to a press release from the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Early voting was supposed to launch May 19.

Vote by mail ballots also will start shipping Tuesday.

The Supersite will be open weekdays, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sundays: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., May 31-June 28.

The Supersite will be open 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

There also will be extended weekday hours for the Supersite June 20-24: 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Early voting throughout the city will begin June 13, and continue until Election Day. Early voting locations include:

1st Ward – Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward – Near North Branch, 310 W. Division St.

3rd Ward – Fuller Park, 331 W. 45th St.

4th Ward – Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Gr.

5th Ward – Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward – Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79 St. Chicago

7th Ward – Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward – Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward – Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward – East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward – McKinley Park Branch, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward – Westlawn Park, 4233 W. 65th St.

14th Ward – Archer Heights Branch, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward – Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward – Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward – Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward – Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward – Mt Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward – Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward – Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St.

22nd Ward – Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward – Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

24th Ward – St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

25th Ward – Chinatown Library, 2100 S. Wentworth Ave.

26th Ward – Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward – Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward – West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward – Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward – Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward – Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward – Bucktown-Wicker Pk Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward – Congregation Of The Resurrection Bldg, 3633 N. California Ave.

34th Ward – West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

35th Ward – Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward – West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward – West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward – Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward – North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward – Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward – Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

42nd Ward – Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward – Lincoln Pk Br Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward – Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward – Independence Library, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

46th Ward – Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward – Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

48th Ward – Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward – Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

50th Ward – Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

All voters can vote at any Early Voting location, regardless of where they live in in the city. Voter registration services, including new voters, name changes, and address updates, will be provided at all Early voting sites. Two forms of identification, including one that shows the voter’s current address, are needed to register for the first time or to file a name change or an address update.

Those with any questions regarding Early Voting can call 312-269-7900 or email cboe@chicagoelections.gov. More information can be found online.

