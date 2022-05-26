Craft Beer Lovers Will Soon Be Able To Enjoy A Frosty Beverage At Rosenwald Sip & Savor

GRAND BOULEVARD — Weeks after reopening to the public, the Rosenwald Sip & Savor location is adding craft beer to the menu.

Owner Trez Pugh applied for the zoning change in April to add a brew pub to his cafe, 78 E. 47th St. The City Council approved the move Wednesday.

Pugh and Black-owned Turner Haus Brewery announced news of their partnership in April 2021, according to the Sun-Times. The Rosenwald outpost would be the second — in addition to the Matteson location — to have an onsite brewery, publicist Christi Love said.

Pugh closed the Rosenwald location last year to cut costs, turning it into a private event and pop-up space for local entrepreneurs. He said that pivot allowed him to stay afloat, and the shop reopened May 7.

In addition to the brewery, patrons can expect a season packed with live music and events to keep them coming back every week, including game and karaoke nights and the continuation of their discussion series, “The Building Blocks of Business.”

