Roseland, Pullman

Celebrate Memorial Day Early With Food, Music And Art In Pullman Friday

All are welcome at the free event at Greenstone United Methodist Church Friday afternoon.

Maia McDonald
3:30 PM CDT on May 26, 2022
The Greenstone United Methodist Church in the Pullman Historic District.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

PULLMAN — A community group is hosting a pre-Memorial Day event Friday.

Neighbors are welcome at the Pullman Laboring Together’s Pre-Memorial Day Social, a free event where people can enjoy food, music, art and more, according to a Facebook post. The social is 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, at Greenstone United Methodist Church, 11211 S. St. Lawrence Ave. 

Food will include cornbread, rib tips, jambalaya, as well as vegetarian, vegan and turkey options. Guests can also enjoy photos from the Wilbur P. Holmes Exhibit of African American Life, 1940-1980, which will be on display for the event.

The event will proceed in the case of any rainy weather.

Maia McDonald

