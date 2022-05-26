33-Story Tower With More Than 200 Apartments Planned For Fulton Market

FULTON MARKET — A new Fulton Market apartment tower won key city approval.

Developers are pitching 380-foot building with 204 units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space at 210 N. Morgan St. The proposal was approved by the Chicago Plan Commission on Thursday.

The development would replace an empty lot and an existing one-story structure.

The 33-story building, designed by Newcastle Limited, is slated to have units from studios to two-bedroom apartments, with 41 of those dedicated as affordable. The plans also include 50 on-sit parking spots located on the second and third floors.

Commercial space would be located on the ground floor with the main entrance opening to an updated streetscape along Morgan Street, according to planning documents. Improvements to the streetscape would include public art, public bike parking, a bike air station, additional trees and increased alley width, planning documents show.

The project is estimated to to provide over 250 construction jobs and 65 permanent on-site jobs when the building is completed.

The proposal will be reviewed by the City Council’s Committee on Zoning before heading to the full City Council for final approval.

