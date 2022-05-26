Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

33-Story Tower With More Than 200 Apartments Planned For Fulton Market

The proposed building would include 41 affordable apartments, 50 parking spots and commercial space on Morgan Street.

Melody Mercado
3:45 PM CDT on May 26, 2022
The proposed building would go at 210 N Morgan Street near Fulton Market in the West Loop
Newcastle Limited
  • Credibility:

FULTON MARKET — A new Fulton Market apartment tower won key city approval.

Developers are pitching 380-foot building with 204 units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space at 210 N. Morgan St. The proposal was approved by the Chicago Plan Commission on Thursday.

The development would replace an empty lot and an existing one-story structure.

The 33-story building, designed by Newcastle Limited, is slated to have units from studios to two-bedroom apartments, with 41 of those dedicated as affordable. The plans also include 50 on-sit parking spots located on the second and third floors.

Commercial space would be located on the ground floor with the main entrance opening to an updated streetscape along Morgan Street, according to planning documents. Improvements to the streetscape would include public art, public bike parking, a bike air station, additional trees and increased alley width, planning documents show.

The project is estimated to to provide over 250 construction jobs and 65 permanent on-site jobs when the building is completed.

The proposal will be reviewed by the City Council’s Committee on Zoning before heading to the full City Council for final approval.

Credit: Newcastle Limited
Located at 210 N Morgan Street in the West Loop, the proposed building would replace an empty lot and an existing one-story structure.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Melody Mercado

Read More:

The Latest

Far South Side School Hosting Clothing Drive To Help Neighbors Struggling With Homelessness

Student activists at Marcus Garvey Elementary School will be collecting undergarments 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Roseland, Pullman
Maia McDonald
3 hours ago

Early Voting Delayed Again; Downtown Supersite Will Open Tuesday

Voting for the June 28 primary election will start Tuesday at the Downtown site, and June 13 at sites in all 50 wards. Vote by mail ballots will start to ship Tuesday.

Citywide
Maia McDonald
3 hours ago

33-Story Tower With More Than 200 Apartments Planned For Fulton Market

The proposed building would include 41 affordable apartments, 50 parking spots and commercial space on Morgan Street.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Melody Mercado
3 hours ago

Celebrate Memorial Day Early With Food, Music And Art In Pullman Friday

All are welcome at the free event at Greenstone United Methodist Church Friday afternoon.

Roseland, Pullman
Maia McDonald
3:30 PM CDT

See more stories