Willie Wilson Is Giving Out Gas For $2/Gallon Thursday. Here’s Where.

CHICAGO — A day after his grocery store coupon giveaway, philanthropist and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is doing another gas giveaway at 10 stations throughout the city Thursday.

This giveaway will provide people $2/gallon of regular gas per person, Wilson and city officials said. There could be other discounts for higher grades of gas, city officials said.

Cars can start lining up 7 a.m. Thursday and will get a sticker to indicate their place in line.

No queuing up before 7 a.m. is allowed. Each station could get up to 200 cars, and the wait time could be two to three hours, city officials said.

There will be one entrance and exit at each station, city officials said.

Traffic control workers and police will be at each site to make sure things run smoothly. No gas cans are allowed.

Anyone not going for discounted gas is advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic, city officials said.

Here are the locations of the gas stations:

Washington Park

Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Line up on southbound Michigan Avenue and westbound Garfield. Enter station from Garfield, exit going north on Wabash Avenue

Douglas

BP at 342 E. 35th St.

Line up on southbound King Drive. Enter on King Drive, exit going west on 35th

Little Village

Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Line up on southbound Kedzie. Enter at first entrance from Kedzie, exit going south from second entrance on Kedzie

Humboldt Park

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Line up on northbound Pulaski. Enter on Pulaski and exit going east on Grand Avenue

East Garfield Park

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Line up on southbound Sacramento. Enter on Sacramento, exit going west on Van Buren

Roseland

Super Save at 11100 S. State St.

Line up on southbound State Street. Enter on State, exit going south on State

Washington Heights

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.

Line up on northbound Halsted. Enter from Halsted, exit going east 99th.

Forest Glen

BP at 6308 N. Central Ave.

Line up on northbound Caldwell. Enter from Caldwell, exit going north on Caldwell

Dunning

Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave.

Line up on southbound Harlem. Enter from Harlem, exit going west on Belmont

Jefferson Park

BP at 5949 W. Higgins Rd.

Line up on northbound Austin Avenue. Enter from Austin, exit going east on Higgins

