Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Willie Wilson Is Giving Out Gas For $2/Gallon Thursday. Here’s Where.

People can line up starting 7 a.m. Thursday. Participating stations are on the South, Far South, West and Far Northwest sides in the city.

Madison Savedra
5:52 PM CDT on May 25, 2022
Dr. Willie Wilson pumps gas for Ariana Moore at the Super Save gas station, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., in Washington Park during his second gas giveaway event on March 24, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — A day after his grocery store coupon giveaway, philanthropist and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is doing another gas giveaway at 10 stations throughout the city Thursday.

This giveaway will provide people $2/gallon of regular gas per person, Wilson and city officials said. There could be other discounts for higher grades of gas, city officials said.

Cars can start lining up 7 a.m. Thursday and will get a sticker to indicate their place in line.

No queuing up before 7 a.m. is allowed. Each station could get up to 200 cars, and the wait time could be two to three hours, city officials said.

There will be one entrance and exit at each station, city officials said.

Traffic control workers and police will be at each site to make sure things run smoothly. No gas cans are allowed.

Anyone not going for discounted gas is advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic, city officials said.

Here are the locations of the gas stations:

Washington Park

Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Line up on southbound Michigan Avenue and westbound Garfield. Enter station from Garfield, exit going north on Wabash Avenue

Douglas

BP at 342 E. 35th St.

Line up on southbound King Drive. Enter on King Drive, exit going west on 35th 

Little Village

Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Line up on southbound Kedzie. Enter at first entrance from Kedzie, exit going south from second entrance on Kedzie 

Humboldt Park

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Line up on northbound Pulaski. Enter on Pulaski and exit going east on Grand Avenue

East Garfield Park

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Line up on southbound Sacramento. Enter on Sacramento, exit going west on Van Buren 

Roseland

Super Save at 11100 S. State St.

Line up on southbound State Street. Enter on State, exit going south on State 

Washington Heights

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.

Line up on northbound Halsted. Enter from Halsted, exit going east 99th.

Forest Glen

BP at 6308 N. Central Ave.

Line up on northbound Caldwell. Enter from Caldwell, exit going north on Caldwell 

Dunning

Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave.

Line up on southbound Harlem. Enter from Harlem, exit going west on Belmont 

Jefferson Park

BP at 5949 W. Higgins Rd.

Line up on northbound Austin Avenue. Enter from Austin, exit going east on Higgins 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

Willie Wilson Is Giving Out Gas For $2/Gallon Thursday. Here’s Where.

People can line up starting 7 a.m. Thursday. Participating stations are on the South, Far South, West and Far Northwest sides in the city.

Citywide
Madison Savedra
22 minutes ago

Illinois Leaders Slam Texas Gov. Abbott For Invoking Chicago Crime After 19 Kids Slain In Grade School

The tactic — trying to deflect from a mass shooting or scandal by referencing Chicago — is one that's been repeatedly used by high-level Republicans in recent years.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

24-Unit Apartment Complex Will Take Over Longtime Empty Lot In Jefferson Park

At last year's meeting, some neighbors and nearby business owners welcomed the density addition and an opportunity to fill a "janky lot of despair." Others said it does not have enough affordable units.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
2 hours ago

Lightfoot’s 10 PM Curfew Is Permanent After City Council OK

Alderpeople passed the curfew in a 30-19 vote. Those who opposed it pointed to research that shows curfews don’t reduce crime. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said cops need it as a tool as the city struggles with shootings.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
2 hours ago

See more stories