South Side Golf Outing Will Help Families Dealing With Financial, Physical Toll Of Cancer

CHICAGO — An organization that helps families grappling with the physical, emotional and financial toll of cancer is having a golf fundraiser next month.

Christmas Without Cancer is hosting its second Fore-A-Cause Golf Outing, eat, drink and golf for a good cause. The organization has provided families affected by cancer with money for groceries, medication, gas, rent and other expenses since 2003.

This year’s event starts 9 a.m. June 25 at Harborside International Golf Center, 11001 S. Doty Ave. Dinner is 3 p.m. at 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W 115th St. in Merrionette Park. Tickets are available online.

To play golf and attend dinner is $190. A $470 foursome package includes a golf cart, lunch, four-hour bar, T-shirt and other giveaways. A ticket for dinner and the four-hour bar is $60.

“Last year, we had over 150 golfers, sold out the entire course, and we hope to do the same this year, if not bigger,” said Patrick McKeever, the nonprofit’s fundraising director. “We’re gonna have some games, do some fundraising throughout the day. It’ll be a good, fun day.”

Gerri Neylon, an oncology nurse at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, started Christmas Without Cancer nearly two decades ago by helping one family during the holiday season. Neylon, McKeever and other volunteers now help hundreds of Chicago-area families all year.

“I get to go out and deliver Christmas and Easter to a lot of families,” McKeever said. “Presenting checks to families is definitely something special. … When you talk to these families, you’re there for moral support, which is definitely something special. It’s why I do what I do.”

McKeever started the golf event last year with his father, Jim McKeever, and his aunt, Colleen Marszalek, who are cancer survivors. They came up with the idea based on another golf fundraiser their family has organized for 21 years.

McKeever said he’s hoping for a great turnout so the organization can support as many families as possible.

Those unable to attend can still donate to Christmas Without Cancer online. Checks can also be mailed to Christmas Without Cancer, at PO Box 628, Oak Lawn, IL, 60454-0628.

