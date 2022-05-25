Rogers Park’s Glenwood Sunday Market Returns To Original Location In June

ROGERS PARK — The neighborhood’s farmers market is returning for another season, this time in its original location.

Glenwood Sunday Market will have its first day 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 5 on Glenwood Avenue between Morse and Lunt avenues. The market will be held Sundays through Oct. 23 except for June 26 and Aug. 21, according to the Rogers Park Business Alliance.

This year’s market is returning to Glenwood Avenue after moving two years ago to a Pratt Boulevard parking lot for more social distancing space during the pandemic. The market is coming to the same stretch of Glenwood that is closed to traffic for greater outdoor dining space.

There will be 20 vendors at this year’s farmers market, including Bennison’s Bakery, The Urban Canopy, pHlour and Loyola Urban Agriculture.

Last year’s joint event with Loyola University’s farmers market served 24,000 shoppers, donated 2,000 pounds of food and gave away over $16,000 in assistance to in-need market shoppers, according to the business alliance.

This year’s event will include a LINK matching program up to $25.

Glenwood Sunday Market debuted in 2010 and has remained a staple of Rogers Park summers. For more information on this year’s market, click here.

Credit: Courtesy Glenwood Sunday Market Glenwood Sunday Market was held at 1233 W. Pratt Boulevard during the first two years of the pandemic.

