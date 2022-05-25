Quality Time Bar From Bangers & Lace Crew To Open On Logan Square’s Diversey Avenue

LOGAN SQUARE — A neighborhood bar is coming to a hot stretch of Logan Square’s Diversey Avenue.

Chicago-based Footman Hospitality, the group behind a host of popular Northwest Side bars and restaurants, including Bangers & Lace, Bucktown Pub and Spilt Milk, is opening Quality Time Bar at 2934 W. Diversey Ave.

Quality Time Bar will fill a corner storefront that has sat vacant since restaurant Son of a Butcher closed in 2019.

It will serve a rotating cocktail menu with Footman’s take on “classics we all love,” as well as craft beer on tap and “a cooler stocked with casual favorites for any occasion,” according to the bar’s website. It’s expected to open in June.

On Tuesday, renovation crews were seen inside the bar, which was outfitted with new wallpaper and light fixtures, among other upgrades.

Jason Freiman with Footman Hospitality was reached, but was unavailable for an interview.

Quality Time Bar is Footman’s second bar in Logan Square behind Spilt Milk at 2758 W. Fullerton Ave. The group also runs Little Victories, which replaced Division Street sports bar The Anthem, and Sparrow on the Gold Coast.

Son of a Butcher closed in 2019 after five years. Owner and chef Rick Rodriguez sold the restaurant to Carmen Rossi, the restaurateur behind 8 Hospitality, according to Eater.

Quality Time Bar is the latest establishment to join the Diversey Avenue stretch, which is home to a number of popular restaurants and bars, including Cellar Door Provisions, NoodleBird, En Passant and Superkhana International.

