Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Quality Time Bar From Bangers & Lace Crew To Open On Logan Square’s Diversey Avenue

The bar, situated at Diversey and Richmond avenues, will serve a rotating cocktail menu and craft beer when it opens in June.

Mina Bloom
8:13 AM CDT on May 25, 2022
Quality Time Bar, 2934 W. Diversey Ave.
Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — A neighborhood bar is coming to a hot stretch of Logan Square’s Diversey Avenue.

Chicago-based Footman Hospitality, the group behind a host of popular Northwest Side bars and restaurants, including Bangers & Lace, Bucktown Pub and Spilt Milk, is opening Quality Time Bar at 2934 W. Diversey Ave.

Quality Time Bar will fill a corner storefront that has sat vacant since restaurant Son of a Butcher closed in 2019.

It will serve a rotating cocktail menu with Footman’s take on “classics we all love,” as well as craft beer on tap and “a cooler stocked with casual favorites for any occasion,” according to the bar’s website. It’s expected to open in June.

On Tuesday, renovation crews were seen inside the bar, which was outfitted with new wallpaper and light fixtures, among other upgrades.

Jason Freiman with Footman Hospitality was reached, but was unavailable for an interview.

Quality Time Bar is Footman’s second bar in Logan Square behind Spilt Milk at 2758 W. Fullerton Ave. The group also runs Little Victories, which replaced Division Street sports bar The Anthem, and Sparrow on the Gold Coast.

Son of a Butcher closed in 2019 after five years. Owner and chef Rick Rodriguez sold the restaurant to Carmen Rossi, the restaurateur behind 8 Hospitality, according to Eater.

Quality Time Bar is the latest establishment to join the Diversey Avenue stretch, which is home to a number of popular restaurants and bars, including Cellar Door Provisions, NoodleBird, En Passant and Superkhana International.

For opening updates, follow Quality Time Bar on Instagram.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Police Officers Should Get Signing Bonus, Housing Help So Chicago Can Fix Staffing ‘Crisis,’ Alderman Says

Ald. Matt O'Shea's ordinance aims to incentivize officers to stay with $10,000 in down payment help. He also hopes to attract veteran cops from other departments with a $10,000 signing bonus.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
1 hour ago

Hundreds Line Up In Rain Across Chicago For Willie Wilson’s Grocery Giveaway: ‘It’s A Lot Of Help, Believe Me’

Chicagoans braved the rain to get grocery coupons Wednesday. The savings are needed to help families hit hard by rising food prices, residents said.

Citywide
Quinn Myers
,
Madison Savedra
, and
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

14 Candidates Vying For Bobby Rush’s Congressional Seat Make Their Case To 1st District Voters At South Side Forum

With few differences in their end goals, more than a dozen candidates shared their legislative goals and touted their experience at a 1st District candidates' forum Monday.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

Casino Plan, Curfew Ordinance To Meet Fates Wednesday Before Afternoon Grill Session On Summer Crime

From Chicago's first casino to a special meeting where top officials will be grilled on their plans to get ahead of summer violence, here's everything you need to know about today's City Council meetings.

Citywide
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
2 hours ago

See more stories