Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Man Sleeping On River North Sidewalk Set On Fire By Attacker, Police Say

The 75-year-old victim experienced burns to nearly half his body and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Kelly Bauer
7:41 AM CDT on May 25, 2022
A sign for Wabash Avenue.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — A man set a person experiencing homelessness on fire early Wednesday on the Near North Side.

About 2:50 a.m., the victim, a 75-year-old man, was laying on the ground in the 400 block of lower North Wabash Avenue when a man came up to him and poured a flammable liquid on him, police said. The man lit the victim on fire and ran away.

A nearby security guard used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and help the victim, police said.

Nearly half of the victim’s body was burned. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody. An investigation was ongoing.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Police Officers Should Get Signing Bonus, Housing Help So Chicago Can Fix Staffing ‘Crisis,’ Alderman Says

Ald. Matt O'Shea's ordinance aims to incentivize officers to stay with $10,000 in down payment help. He also hopes to attract veteran cops from other departments with a $10,000 signing bonus.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
56 minutes ago

Hundreds Line Up In Rain Across Chicago For Willie Wilson’s Grocery Giveaway: ‘It’s A Lot Of Help, Believe Me’

Chicagoans braved the rain to get grocery coupons Wednesday. The savings are needed to help families hit hard by rising food prices, residents said.

Citywide
Quinn Myers
,
Madison Savedra
, and
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

14 Candidates Vying For Bobby Rush’s Congressional Seat Make Their Case To 1st District Voters At South Side Forum

With few differences in their end goals, more than a dozen candidates shared their legislative goals and touted their experience at a 1st District candidates' forum Monday.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

Casino Plan, Curfew Ordinance To Meet Fates Wednesday Before Afternoon Grill Session On Summer Crime

From Chicago's first casino to a special meeting where top officials will be grilled on their plans to get ahead of summer violence, here's everything you need to know about today's City Council meetings.

Citywide
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
2 hours ago

See more stories