Harold Washington College Evacuated Wednesday Due To Gas Leak, With Some ‘L’ Trains Temporarily Stopped

No one was injured. Gas to the building was shut off, and the school was being ventilated, an official said. "L" trains in The Loop were temporarily stopped.

Kelly Bauer
3:24 PM CDT on May 25, 2022
Harold Washington College at Wabash and Lake.
City Colleges of Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Harold Washington College was evacuated Wednesday and some Downtown “L” trains were stopped due to a gas leak at the school, officials said.

People were evacuated from the college, 30 E. Lake St., about 3 p.m. Officials shut off gas to the building and the gas company was at the school to deal with the issue, said Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

No one was injured, and the building was being ventilated, Merritt said.

A notice was emailed to students, telling them to calmly walk to the nearest exit and noting the evacuation was “not a drill.”

Fire Department officials requested the CTA stop nearby “L” trains due to the leak, a CTA spokeswoman said. They were temporarily stopped, but service was expected to resume soon.

The CTA tweeted that travel was resuming, but people should plan for delays.

