Harold Washington College Evacuated Wednesday Due To Gas Leak, With Some ‘L’ Trains Temporarily Stopped

CHICAGO — Harold Washington College was evacuated Wednesday and some Downtown “L” trains were stopped due to a gas leak at the school, officials said.

People were evacuated from the college, 30 E. Lake St., about 3 p.m. Officials shut off gas to the building and the gas company was at the school to deal with the issue, said Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

No one was injured, and the building was being ventilated, Merritt said.

A notice was emailed to students, telling them to calmly walk to the nearest exit and noting the evacuation was “not a drill.”

Fire Department officials requested the CTA stop nearby “L” trains due to the leak, a CTA spokeswoman said. They were temporarily stopped, but service was expected to resume soon.

The CTA tweeted that travel was resuming, but people should plan for delays.

[Major Delays] Loop "L" trains are running w/residual delays following earlier fire dept. activity in the Loop. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) May 25, 2022

