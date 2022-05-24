Willie Wilson Is Giving Out Free Groceries Wednesday. Here’s Where.

CHICAGO — Willie Wilson will give out coupons for grocery stores Wednesday and discounts at gas stations Thursday.

People can grab $25 grocery coupons at one of the 29 participating Pete’s Fresh Markets and Cermak Fresh Markets beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday. Up to $200,000 worth of coupons at each chain will be given out, according to Wilson.

Wilson’s team also will give out $2-per-gallon discounts on gas starting 7 a.m. Thursday at 15 stations in the city and suburbs.

Wilson has organized several gas giveaways in recent months as prices have surged throughout the country. The mayoral candidate said in a statement he is providing the grocery coupons as food prices also soar, and called on other benefactors and city government to step up to help.

“I recognize that soaring inflation is causing pain on household budgets throughout Illinois,” Wilson said in a statement. “I see and hear the pain of my fellow citizens and I must help.”

Here are the locations of Pete’s Fresh Markets:

5724 S. Kedzie Ave., Gage Park

4700 S. Kedzie Ave., Brighton Park

4343 S. Pulaski Rd., Archer Heights

5838 S. Pulaski Rd., West Elsdon

3448 E. 118th St., Hegewisch

2526 W. Cermak Rd., Little Village

1968 Sibley Blvd., Calumet City

3720 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park

17w675 W. Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace

2333 W. Madison St., Near West Side

10280 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview

259 Lake St., Oak Park

840 Plainfield Rd., Willowbrook

151 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton

880 Roosevelt Rd., Glen Ellyn

1100 State St., Lemont

4233 Lincoln Highway, Matteson

Here are the locations of Cermak Fresh Markets:

4605 W. Cermak Rd., Cicero

3435 S. Archer Ave., McKinley Park

4234 N. Kedzie Ave., Irving Park

1711 W. Cermak Rd., Pilsen

52200 S. Pulaski Rd., Archer Heights

3311 W. 26th St., Little Village

1250 N. Lake St., Aurora

7220 S. Cicero Ave., Bedford Park

3033 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport

6623 Damen Ave., Rogers Park

4000 W. Diversey Ave., Avondale

5129 W. Belmont Ave., Belmont Craigin

Here are the locations of gas stations:

Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Washington Park

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Rd., Humboldt Park

Super Save at 11100 S. State St., Roseland

Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave., Little Village

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., East Garfield Park

BP at 6308 N. Central Ave., Forest Glen

Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave., Dunning

BP at 3101 S. King Dr., Douglas

BP at 5949 W. Higgins Rd., Jefferson Park

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St., Washington Heights

Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in Evanston

Super Save at 101 W. Madison St. in Maywood

Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park

Shell at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park

Shell at 5201 W. Cermak Road in Cicero

