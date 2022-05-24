Willie Wilson Is Giving Out Free Groceries Wednesday. Here’s Where.

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Willie Wilson will give out coupons for grocery stores Wednesday and discounts at gas stations Thursday.
People can grab $25 grocery coupons at one of the 29 participating Pete’s Fresh Markets and Cermak Fresh Markets beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday. Up to $200,000 worth of coupons at each chain will be given out, according to Wilson.
Wilson’s team also will give out $2-per-gallon discounts on gas starting 7 a.m. Thursday at 15 stations in the city and suburbs.
Wilson has organized several gas giveaways in recent months as prices have surged throughout the country. The mayoral candidate said in a statement he is providing the grocery coupons as food prices also soar, and called on other benefactors and city government to step up to help.
“I recognize that soaring inflation is causing pain on household budgets throughout Illinois,” Wilson said in a statement. “I see and hear the pain of my fellow citizens and I must help.”
Here are the locations of Pete’s Fresh Markets:
- 5724 S. Kedzie Ave., Gage Park
- 4700 S. Kedzie Ave., Brighton Park
- 4343 S. Pulaski Rd., Archer Heights
- 5838 S. Pulaski Rd., West Elsdon
- 3448 E. 118th St., Hegewisch
- 2526 W. Cermak Rd., Little Village
- 1968 Sibley Blvd., Calumet City
- 3720 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park
- 17w675 W. Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace
- 2333 W. Madison St., Near West Side
- 10280 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview
- 259 Lake St., Oak Park
- 840 Plainfield Rd., Willowbrook
- 151 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
- 880 Roosevelt Rd., Glen Ellyn
- 1100 State St., Lemont
- 4233 Lincoln Highway, Matteson
Here are the locations of Cermak Fresh Markets:
- 4605 W. Cermak Rd., Cicero
- 3435 S. Archer Ave., McKinley Park
- 4234 N. Kedzie Ave., Irving Park
- 1711 W. Cermak Rd., Pilsen
- 52200 S. Pulaski Rd., Archer Heights
- 3311 W. 26th St., Little Village
- 1250 N. Lake St., Aurora
- 7220 S. Cicero Ave., Bedford Park
- 3033 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport
- 6623 Damen Ave., Rogers Park
- 4000 W. Diversey Ave., Avondale
- 5129 W. Belmont Ave., Belmont Craigin
Here are the locations of gas stations:
- Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Washington Park
- Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Rd., Humboldt Park
- Super Save at 11100 S. State St., Roseland
- Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave., Little Village
- Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., East Garfield Park
- BP at 6308 N. Central Ave., Forest Glen
- Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave., Dunning
- BP at 3101 S. King Dr., Douglas
- BP at 5949 W. Higgins Rd., Jefferson Park
- Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St., Washington Heights
- Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in Evanston
- Super Save at 101 W. Madison St. in Maywood
- Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park
- Shell at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park
- Shell at 5201 W. Cermak Road in Cicero
