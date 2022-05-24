Skip to contents

Albany Park

Roosevelt High School In Albany Park Getting $5.8 Million In TIF Funds For Turf Soccer Field

The new field will be known as Centennial Field to mark the 100th anniversary of Roosevelt High as a neighborhood school, the principal said.

Alex V. Hernandez
7:55 AM CDT on May 24, 2022
Theodore Roosevelt High School at 3436 W. Wilson Ave. in Albany Park on May 20, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ALBANY PARK — Roosevelt High School will get an artificial turf soccer field after City Council approved $5.8 million in tax-increment financing district funds this week. 

The school’s athletic field gets muddy and badly damaged after it rains, which prevents teams from hosting home games, said Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd). 

“This has really handicapped the ability of coaches and students to be able to active and develop as athletes,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said.

With the funds approved, Chicago Public Schools will work on the design of the field this summer. Construction could be complete in about a year, Rodriguez-Sanchez said. 

The funding from the Lawrence/Kedzie TIF will also allow Roosevelt to upgrade the school’s asphalt parking lot, which is also “very much in need of repair,” Principal Daniel Kramer said. 

The turf field will be named Centennial Field to mark the 100th anniversary of Roosevelt as a neighborhood high school, Kramer said.

It will be “a safe space to create community and school bonds, to celebrate fresh air and good health after the years of COVID, and to bring together people of all ages and family histories,” Kramer said.

Alex V. Hernandez

alex@blockclubchi.org

