Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Printer’s Row Brewing In Jefferson Park Debuts Free Corner Concerts With Local Talent

Printer's Row Brewing will host free concerts every other Wednesday through June.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
8:00 AM CDT on May 24, 2022
Printer's Row Brewing, 4801 N. Austin Ave., opened in June 2021 in Jefferson Park after stints in other Northwest Side breweries and working with local businesses.
Facebook
  • Credibility:

JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side microbrewery is launching a free concert series and highlighting local musicians.

Printer’s Row Brewing, 4801 N. Austin Ave., will host outdoor Concerts at the Corner starting starting next month on the brewery’s newly extended patio. The concerts will take place June 8 and June 22, but the series might be extended if it’s well-received by the community, said brewery cofounder Jon Wolf.

“Should this be a hit, I will extend it throughout the summer and [book some] three-piece jazz trios, acoustic sets, DJ sessions,” he said. “There is nothing but opportunity.”

A Flash Taco food truck will be present for the concerts, though Wolf said folks can also bring their own food. Flash Taco will arrive 5 p.m., and music will kick off 7 p.m.

Wolf has booked Northwest Side artists for the shows.

“It’s a great thing for the community,” Wolf said. “It will be a nice place to come chill and hang out [and] listen to music.”

Musicians will play on the north side of the building along Mason Avenue. The patio was added earlier this month and is open, though beautification work is ongoing. It should wrap up in the next two weeks, Wolf said.

The patio brings Printer’s Row Brewing’s outdoor seating to 49 seats.

The brewery has hosted free concerts and artisan markets in partnership with neighborhood groups. The corner concerts is the first series the cofounders are curating themselves.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago
Printer’s Row Brewing in Jefferson Park, 4801 N. Austin Ave., opened in the neighborhood in summer 2021.

The brewery also recently began hosting trivia nights, which have been a hit so far, Wolf said. The next one will be an ’80s-themed trivia game 7-9 p.m. June 2.

Printer’s Row Brewing began in 2017, when Wolf and his friend, Virg Mazzeo, became homebrewers in Printers Row in the South Loop — hence the business name — and sold small batches of beer to local bars and restaurants while working out of a Gladstone Park warehouse, Wolf said.

The duo worked out of Lake Effect Brewing for two years before scouting out their new home, which used to be the Los Encinos Restaurant.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story stated that the first concert would take place Wednesday, May 25. That show was canceled due to weather.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Ald. Michael Scott To Run Cinespace Film Studio’s Community Relations

Ald. Michael Scott Jr. will join Cinespace Film Studio, which is based in his ward, to lead the company's community engagement efforts.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
21 minutes ago

Teens Stage Die-In At City Hall To Protest Lightfoot’s Controversial New Curfews: ‘We Need Healing’

Youth activists said the mayor's weekend night ban on Millennium Park for youth, as well as her attempt to move the daily citywide curfew earlier, will further criminalize young people of color.

Downtown
Izzy Stroobandt
1 hour ago

Ginger Minj, Michaela Jaé And Matteo Lane To Headline Northalsted Market Days Festival In August

This year's Market Days marks the 40th celebration of the LGBTQ-friendly street festival. It will run Aug. 6-7.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
2 hours ago

Bears, Pups And Otters Can Rep Their Identities With New Clothing Line By 2 Local LGBTQ-Owned Businesses

Edgewater-based streetwear brand Soundoff is partnering with Northalsted-based Men's Room to offer the special LGBTQ-themed collection.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
8:46 AM CDT

See more stories