Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Chicago Teens And Young Adults Can Win 4-Day Lollapalooza Passes By Downloading My Chi. My Future. App

Now through July 10, the city will randomly select 25 app downloaders each week to get a pass. Participants must be 16-24 years old.

Mack Liederman
8:10 AM CDT on May 24, 2022
A large crowd of mostly maskless fans pack the park near T-Mobile to see Megan Thee Stallion perform during the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Chicago.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

GRANT PARK — The city is giving people ages 16-24 the chance to win free four-day passes to Lollapalooza.

Hopefuls have to download the My Chi. My Future. app to enter. The app has postings for after-school programs, events, resources and jobs, according to a city news release.

Lollapalooza is set for July 28-31 at Grant Park. Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat, J. Cole and others will headline.

Through July 10, the city will randomly select 25 app downloaders each week to receive a pass. There will also be city-sponsored events throughout the summer where more four-day passes will be given away to those showing they have the app downloaded.

Those entering must be in the age range, live in Chicago and present a valid ID when picking up their ticket on a designated date in July, according to the city. Only one pass will be issued per winner. Download the app here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Police Officers Should Get Signing Bonus, Housing Help So Chicago Can Fix Staffing ‘Crisis,’ Alderman Says

Ald. Matt O'Shea's ordinance aims to incentivize officers to stay with $10,000 in down payment help. He also hopes to attract veteran cops from other departments with a $10,000 signing bonus.

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
36 minutes ago

Hundreds Line Up In Rain Across Chicago For Willie Wilson’s Grocery Giveaway: ‘It’s A Lot Of Help, Believe Me’

Chicagoans braved the rain to get grocery coupons Wednesday. The savings are needed to help families hit hard by rising food prices, residents said.

Citywide
Quinn Myers
,
Madison Savedra
, and
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

14 Candidates Vying For Bobby Rush’s Congressional Seat Make Their Case To 1st District Voters At South Side Forum

With few differences in their end goals, more than a dozen candidates shared their legislative goals and touted their experience at a 1st District candidates' forum Monday.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

Casino Plan, Curfew Ordinance To Meet Fates Wednesday Before Afternoon Grill Session On Summer Crime

From Chicago's first casino to a special meeting where top officials will be grilled on their plans to get ahead of summer violence, here's everything you need to know about today's City Council meetings.

Citywide
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
2 hours ago

See more stories