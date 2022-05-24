Chicago Teens And Young Adults Can Win 4-Day Lollapalooza Passes By Downloading My Chi. My Future. App

GRANT PARK — The city is giving people ages 16-24 the chance to win free four-day passes to Lollapalooza.

Hopefuls have to download the My Chi. My Future. app to enter. The app has postings for after-school programs, events, resources and jobs, according to a city news release.

Lollapalooza is set for July 28-31 at Grant Park. Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat, J. Cole and others will headline.

Through July 10, the city will randomly select 25 app downloaders each week to receive a pass. There will also be city-sponsored events throughout the summer where more four-day passes will be given away to those showing they have the app downloaded.

Those entering must be in the age range, live in Chicago and present a valid ID when picking up their ticket on a designated date in July, according to the city. Only one pass will be issued per winner. Download the app here.

