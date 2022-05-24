Skip to contents

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Audubon Elementary Will Add Dozens Of Pre-K Seats With $6.9 Million Campus Expansion

“The goal is to provide free pre-K for all 4-year-olds in Roscoe village and North Center,” the principal said.

Alex V. Hernandez
8:00 AM CDT on May 24, 2022
Audubon Elementary's new Early Learning Branch, 2633 W. Addison St., is located about a mile west of the school’s campus
Provided.
  • Credibility:

ROSCOE VILLAGE — A Roscoe Village elementary school will get a new playground, classrooms and an indoor play space as part of a nearly $7 million pre-kindergarten expansion wrapping up in the fall.

Audubon Elementary School offers pre-kindergarten programs at its 3500 N. Hoyne Ave. campus. With only 40 spots available, there’s always a waitlist to get in, Principal Meghan M. Duffy said. 

The school is building a $6.9-million Early Learning Branch about 1 mile west at 2633 W. Addison St., which will add 143 spots for pre-kindergarten students, Duffy said. 

Construction is underway with the goal of enrolling children for the 2022-23 school year. The Addison Street property was previously used by private day care Kids Work Chicago. 

Credit: Provided.
Construction is underway at Audubon Elementary’s new Early Learning Branch, 2633 W. Addison St.

The two-story building’s seven classrooms will have large windows that allow parents to check on their kids when they drop by, Duffy said. Each classroom will also have its own bathroom and technology, including iPads, Duffy said. 

Other features include a large reading space, a large multipurpose indoor play area and an outdoor garden and playground. Two classrooms will be ADA-accessible, Duffy said.

“We’re really making sure the experience for families is really accessible, where [parents] feel like their child is safe, supported and can be successful,” Duffy said.

Parents can apply to Audubon’s early learning program here. It’s a rolling application so any parents with children turning 4 by Sept. 1 are encouraged to apply, Duffy said.

“The goal is to provide free pre-K for all 4-year-olds in Roscoe Village and North Center,” Duffy said. “I’m pumped because it’s a great way to provide full-day early learning.”

Credit: Provided.
Rendering of Audubon Elementary’s new Early Learning Branch, 2633 W. Addison St.
Credit: Provided.
Rendering of Audubon Elementary’s new Early Learning Branch, 2633 W. Addison St.
Credit: Provided.
Rendering of the new playground at Audubon Elementary’s new Early Learning Branch, 2633 W. Addison St.

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter

