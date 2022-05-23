Skip to contents

There Will Be Rain This Week — But 80-Degree, Sunny Days Coming This Weekend

The week will start off chilly, and there will be rain Wednesday and Thursday. But warm, sunny weekend weather is coming.

Kelly Bauer
7:39 AM CDT on May 23, 2022
People enjoy the sunny day at Montrose Beach during hot summery weather on May 10, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city could see some rain during the week — but 80-degree days and sunny weather are coming over the weekend.

Monday will start off mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. But it will be cool, with a high of 56 degrees expected, and wind gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

Tuesday is also expected to see chillier temperatures, with the thermometer expected to hit 57 degrees, according to the weather agency. The day will be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday is expected to see rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Wind gusts could hit 25 mph. The day will be warmer, though, with a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday also has a chance for rain showers. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 67 degrees.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny and warmer, with a high of 72 degrees, accoding to the National Weather Service.

The weekend will see temperatures in the high 70s and lower 80s.

