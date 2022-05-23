Printers Row Farmers Market Returns This Weekend

PRINTERS ROW — The Printers Row Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season Memorial Day weekend.

As in years past, the farmers market will operate from two locations on different days of the week. On Sundays, shoppers can visit the 632 S. Dearborn St. site this weekend through Oct. 15. The Grant Park outpost, at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road, will be open Thursdays June 2-Oct. 13.

Among this year’s vendors are plant-based empanada/hot muffin baker Baskethouse Foods, Gayle’s Best Ever Grilled Cheese, Gai Ghee Butter and Moody Tongue Brewing Company.

Chicago Botanical Garden’s Windy City Harvest, an education and jobs training program, will join the market this season, selling organic produce at the Grant Park location.

A full list of vendors can be found here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: