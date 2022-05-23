Skip to contents

Printers Row Farmers Market Returns This Weekend

Shoppers can also visit a new Grant Park location Thursdays starting in June.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
8:44 AM CDT on May 23, 2022
Chicago Botanic Garden's Windy City Harvest joins the Printers Row Farmers Market this season at their Grant Park location beginning June 2.
Provided.

PRINTERS ROW — The Printers Row Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season Memorial Day weekend.

As in years past, the farmers market will operate from two locations on different days of the week. On Sundays, shoppers can visit the 632 S. Dearborn St. site this weekend through Oct. 15. The Grant Park outpost, at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road, will be open Thursdays June 2-Oct. 13.

Among this year’s vendors are plant-based empanada/hot muffin baker Baskethouse Foods, Gayle’s Best Ever Grilled Cheese, Gai Ghee Butter and Moody Tongue Brewing Company.

Chicago Botanical Garden’s Windy City Harvest, an education and jobs training program, will join the market this season, selling organic produce at the Grant Park location.

A full list of vendors can be found here.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

