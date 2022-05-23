Mass Shooting Outside Downtown McDonald’s Was A ‘Massacre,’ Judge Says As 2 Men Held Without Bail

CHICAGO — Two men are being held without bail after a shooting last week outside a Near North Side McDonald’s left two people dead and seven others wounded.

Jaylun Sanders, 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Another man, Kameron Abram, 20, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was cited for trespassing on the CTA, police said.

Sanders was the person who shot into a crowd late Thursday near Chicago Avenue and State Street, while Abram took the gun afterward, police and prosecutors said, according to the Tribune’s Will Lee.

Sanders and Abram were in a group together when their group got into a fight with another group of people near the intersection, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune. Someone fired a shot and the groups left — but, around 10:30 p.m., the groups were near each other again and Sanders pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other crowd, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune.

Sanders’ used his free hand to steady his gun, as the gun had a switch to fire automatically, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune.

Sanders and the group he was with then ran into the CTA station.

Abram took the gun and Sanders’ sweatshirt and gave Sanders his sweatshirt, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune.

The group climbed onto the tracks to try to get to another platform, but Sanders’ girlfriend fell onto the third rail and was badly electrocuted and burned, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune. She was hospitalized.

Sanders took his sweatshirt back from Abram, put it on and told police the attacker had gone in another direction, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune. He tried to run away into the “L” tunnel but was arrested, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune.

A gun was found at the scene, police have said. Sanders admitted to shooting the gun, telling investigators he “had no choice” because the other group had fired at him, prosecutors said, according to the Tribune. Prosecutors said people in the other group were not shown to have a gun in video.

Abram was arrested at the station, according to the Tribune.

Judge Susana Ortiz said there was video connecting Sanders and Abram to the shooting, and Abram had willingly accepted “the murder weapon” and run off, according to the Tribune.

“He willingly stood with Mr. Sanders and participated in this … a massacre. There’s no other way to describe it than a massacre in the middle of Chicago and State on that date and time,” the judge said, according to the Tribune.

