Video Shows Chicago Police Shooting Unarmed 13-Year-Old Boy During Chase

AUSTIN — New video has emerged showing police shooting an unarmed 13-year-old boy who ran from a car believed to be used in a carjacking during a foot chase on the West Side earlier this week.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police officers stopped the driver of a stolen car they suspected had been involved in an Oak Park carjacking, police said. The boy, who had been in the car, got out and ran away as police officers followed and shot him, officials said. The driver of the car drove off and it was later found abandoned in Garfield Park.

The 13-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition, according to a Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesperson.

The video footage obtained by Chicago Media Takeout appears to show the boy running from at least five officers through a gas station parking lot. An officer shoots him, then he collapses on his side. One officer shot the boy once, Police Supt. David Brown has said.

Several officers surround the boy, while one steps away, sits on the ground for a moment and then gets back up.

Two officers close to the boy kneel over him, while others momentarily turn to the officer who had sat down before turning their attention back to the boy, police said. Officers gather around the child, and several lift him and move him to another spot in the parking lot. Several officers bend over the boy and touch him.

The shooting was also captured in pod camera video obtained by WGN.

Brown said the boy “turns toward” police before the officer shot him. But it’s unclear in the video whether the teenager turns to face officers before being shot.

Brown said no shots were fired at police. But moments after the boy is shot, one of the pursuing officers stumbled away, doubles over, and falls to the ground momentarily before getting up, the video shows.

Officers were not wounded, but two were taken to a hospital “for observation,” police said. They were in good condition.The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

Officers are also shown moving the critically injured boy several feet away from the location he was shot. Brown said the boy was moved out of concern officers had accidentally shot the gas pumps and that the shots could cause a fire.

COPA investigators, who probe police shootings, collected body camera footage from the officer who fired the shot, city surveillance video from the scene and “third-party” video of the incident, but the agency said it won’t be released, according to a statement. No weapon was recovered at the scene, officials said.

