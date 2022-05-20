Target Will Be Anchor Tenant Of Sears Redevelopment At Six Corners

PORTAGE PARK — Target will be the anchor tenant of the Sears redevelopment project at Six Corners that’s also bringing luxury apartments to the area.

Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) announced the news in his Thursday newsletter, writing Target will bring an “easy, safe and convenient shopping experience tailored to serve local guests in Portage Park, Old Irving Park, Jefferson Park and surrounding areas.”

The Target, which will be at 4728 W. Irving Park Road, will be the larger of two retail tenants on the ground level of the project and be about 44,000 square feet, according to the site plans. The development will have a total of 50,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

The store is expected to open in fall 2023, Gardiner told Nadig Newspapers.

The residential and retail development at the former Sears, 4730 W. Irving Park Road, will bring 207 luxury apartments — a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from $2,750 to $3,000 per month. It will also include a pool, dog walk, communal areas, 270 parking spaces and 68 bike spaces.

The project was approved by the City Council last summer despite debates over the development’s minimal affordable units. Only six of the 207 units will be made affordable for people earning 60 percent of the area median income. The developer, Novak Construction, will meet the rest of the city’s affordability requirement by paying about $2 million into the city’s Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund.

A new Affordable Requirements Ordinance that overwhelmingly passed last year increases the percentage of affordable units that must be offered in major developments from 10 to 20 percent in wealthy and gentrifying neighborhoods. But this project was submitted before the new law began, so its six onsite units meet the minimum requirements.

Portions of the art deco building, which was built in 1983 and closed in 2018, are being reused as part of the six-story development. Some interior and exterior demolition of the 1972-era portion have been happening for about a year. Officials have said the project is a multi-year project but construction could last 18 months.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Construction is underway on the redevelopment of the former Sears at Six Corners in Portage Park on Jan. 28, 2022.

Across from Sears, the senior living facility called The Clarendale is underway and aims to open this September. An Aldi grocery will be the anchor tenant of that development, though its other stores remain unleased.

And a block behind the Clarendale, a proposed $80 million shopping complex and apartment development at the former Peoples Gas site would bring 110 apartments, an Amazon Fresh grocery store, a Burlington clothing store, a Panera Bread and more than 300 parking spaces.

Neighbors blasted the plans during a community meeting last year, calling it a suburb-like mall with too many parking spaces and not enough public space or residential units. Developers for the project previously said plans have been revised and they plan to schedule another community meeting soon to show residents updated renderings.

